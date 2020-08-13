A sister witness: First summer on the farm

There is a deep comfort in a sister’s love and companionship. You are bound by family origin and there is a safety net that you weave together out of silken moments you share from your very first memories. It is strong and magical like a spider’s web, but most of the time you don’t know it’s even there. Then one day something earth shattering happens and you feel the invisible threads holding you, suspended.

When I first moved to the farm early this year I was amazed by how familiar the land felt under my feet, like true home. I was returning to my child self who lived beneath big trees and played in the dirt, had wild places to walk and creeks to swim in. This is where Kelly found me in June and she dug in right alongside me. She picked up the weed whacker without a second thought and started putting things in order, helping me unpack boxes, organize my spice drawer and build my farm nest.

Kelly was here this summer to see me unravel under the weight of caring for plants, soil and all the beings who dwell here, as my bank account shrank and I hustled flowers to fill it back up. She also was by my side when, at 10 years old, I started digging a pond in our backyard for goldfish and frogs, and I think she believed I could do it then (even though a slight divot in the earth is now the only evidence that remains of my efforts.)