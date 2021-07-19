A heavy topic

In the ample social media video posts chronicling afternoons of flooding it was not too hard to see the hunger gravity represents, the almost unstoppable force that water exerts as it rushes downhill seeking consummation in the sea. The word gravity is intimately tied to the concepts of both heaviness and importance: serious stuff. That we try to stop the water is exactly what makes civilization on this dry quarter of the continent possible — at least civilization in the form we recognize today, with its showers on demand, its supplies that have so long seemed endless. Just turn on the tap, 24/7, no question about it.

For now, that is: the Arizona farmers who will likely have their Central Arizona Project water supplies reduced next year due to the long-term decline in the Colorado River aren’t feeling that comforting sense of abundance anymore. And psychologically, many others also aren’t feeling it as the predictable but still surprising effects of climate change accumulate. Maybe even up here in the mountains we have to adopt more of a desert mindset, expecting too little water overall even as we also expect too much in concentrated areas in too short a time.

But even if water is always going to try to find its level that doesn’t mean gravity always fulfills its immediate desire. It doesn’t mean we can’t intervene in a way that suits us. A couple of days after the flooding began I stopped at the county’s east-side building to help fill sandbags during last weekend’s volunteer event. Dozens of people were grouped around giant piles of red cinders. Some were wielding shovels at the piles; some were holding empty sandbags up underneath jury-rigged wooden racks that held upside-down traffic cones serving as funnels; some were tying up the newly filled bags; others formed lines down which the bags were heaved into waiting pickup trucks. If it was not exactly a well-oiled machine it was certainly an energetic one. When one worker grew tired or left another stepped in to take their place. It was a cross-section of Flagstaff society: east-side residents, NAU football players, kids of all ages, retirees. It was neighbors out to help their neighbors. Some knew one another, some didn’t. Laughter and jokes floated through the air. After more than a year of limited social interaction it was not only good to be with other people; it was good to work with other people, to hold common cause, to find joy and satisfaction in the simple acts of inhabiting bodies working for good purpose.