MLM Winter 2022 - Editor's Note

For as long as I can remember, summer has been my favorite season.

The new year would come around, and I’d wait anxiously for the longer days to melt away the snow and my cold-weather blues. April showers brought May flowers, and in June, you’d find me mowing lawns and chilling poolside with a book in my hand. Plus, no school.

Of course, that last part was especially important to a young man in college and even more so to a younger man in high school, but now that those years are behind me, I find that summers nowadays have a different feel; like a Coke that’s been left out too long – same flavor, less fizz.

Even more strange is this genuine anticipation that I have for the latter-half of the year. It’s effervescent, and I don’t think I’ve ever experienced that before. Sure, I love the holidays and the feeling of merriment as a whole, but my contempt for winter weather seemed to outweigh all of that. I suppose coming from the brutal and bitter plains of Montana contributed to those negative feelings, but now, I find myself not caring as much.

Recently, I’ve been trying to diagnose this truly out-of-character feeling, and all I’ve come up with are theories. Perhaps, it’s the fact that I’m no longer in school, or maybe, it’s because most of my life is work. More than likely, it’s a combination of the two; the amalgamation diluting the summer experience to a point where I can say, “Bye! See you next year.”

And I think that’s a good thing. Accepting the passage of time in this way gives me room to enjoy the less-than-extraordinary and routine moments throughout the year; like watching “Scrooge” after work or drinking a hot chocolate with peppermint schnapps or simply watching the snow fall outside the window.

Regardless, I hope all of you are able to make space for yourselves to enjoy the mundane this winter, but no matter what, I hope the memories are lasting.

Happy holidays, folks, and we’ll see you next year for our spring wedding issue.

All the best,

Matthew Hayden

