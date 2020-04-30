Tolsun Books: The art of publishing

“We’re not subtle, we don’t go along with trends, and we certainly don’t let anyone tell us what looks good or not,” Fairbanks Pischke says. “Our entire staff has wonderful, and diverse, personal aesthetics, but more importantly, the Tolsun team members are radical thinkers: we’re fiercely independent and question every possible system that exists.”

A book is not simply a book, it is its entire package; from cover to copy edits, the team is meticulous. Even after a book is produced, they are constantly creating—from press kits to table design for conferences and readings.

“Small presses must translate their books into a visual art that will be represented in the cover. From there, the intertwinement of literature and design becomes its own art form,” Brados says.

The publishing process is exciting, but it can also be very difficult. To be trusted with someone’s art is meaningful work, which means that a lot of time is spent on each book. Ensuring that you have a good team is key in creating something worth celebrating and reading.

“By far the best thing that’s happened is the community we’ve brought together. Our authors are wonderful writers, but they’re the best group of humans I’ve ever met, and it’s incredible to see them support each other,” Pischke says. “The only life advice I feel comfortable giving is to purposely try to form a community full of warmth and love. I couldn’t be prouder that I’ve helped create something like that with Tolsun Books.

Margarita Cruz is a MFA candidate for Creative Writing at Northern Arizona University. She serves on the Northern Arizona Book Festival board and as editor-in-chief for Thin Air Magazine. Her work has been featured in The Tunnels and Susquehanna Review.

