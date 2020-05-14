The things that haunt: The art of nonfiction

The craft reminds Carlin of Roland Barthes’ writing. The French philosopher and literary critic often begins with a sort of fantasy or something that obsesses him, then tries to explore it through fact and personal connection.

“I like that idea of something that grabs you and you don’t know why, but you maintain faith with that thing that haunts you,” Carlin says.

“Why is it haunting you? Why is it really troubling?” Walker says. “I can see it in concentric circles going out—here’s the original trouble and here’s the next one. [One thread in an essay] is following that out to try to figure out why it’s so troublesome. Somehow I weave back through them and try to make connections.”

Of his own process, Carlin says: “I have to write into the unknown and then I have to sense what the haunting thing or the thing I’m trying to grapple with is. I write in fragments and I don’t worry about having it together necessarily. Sometimes I just start at the beginning.”

“Let yourself write ‘bad,’” Walker advises. “It’s the fastest way to write your own voice. Most people put up so many roadblocks about what they think good writing is, they feel all tied up in knots. Untie the knots.”

Take a step further from your normal research and begin to look for the layers of your own writing. Carlin suggests reading nonfiction as one way to inform your own practicum. Expand on your own knowledge of the wide world with Carlin and Walker’s essays. Find the things that haunt you and then weave them together.

