The art of teaching with Kayley Quick

“I’ve learned how to thoroughly communicate because we have to break things down so basically, sometimes because they’re not listening and I took for granted what I know inherently. Breaking it down for people has really helped me connect with others and peers too. Compositionally, I learn a lot from them—they’re always messing with something and always teaching me too. I pretend to be the authority, but really it’s reciprocal,” Quick says. “I try and share my artwork with my students because I want them to see what a successful professional looks like as they’re practicing and sometimes I let them critique it. The kids love to jab at me in a lighthearted way.”

With the ongoing pandemic, school has looked very different. Many students and teachers are separated by a screen—they sit in their homes or in daycares or cafés where Wi-Fi is easily accessible. For how comfortable teachers are with face-to-face instruction, they’ve had to adapt for empty squares on screens, for students without access to materials they would find at school, without the presence of their peers. Quick has been balancing both her normal curriculum and open emotional conversations.