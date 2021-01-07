The art of tattoo: A living expression

“I’ve expressed that I wanted to be a tattooer on social media but never in person. I am a really shy person,” Nez says. “As I was getting tattooed a lot, Cam pulled me aside and mentioned that they needed a counter person. If I worked hard enough I could eventually get an apprenticeship. He saw a lot of my paintings on Instagram and I think he knew I was getting serious about it. He figured that I was never going to ask so he was going to in his own way.”

After the grunt work of being an assistant, tattooing herself was the next step, eventually leading into tattooing others. It’s a slow process at first, but her mentors have been there to help her succeed and Nez is still honing her creative process.

“The first part of it is either consult or talk over what [clients] want. I’ll mull over it for a while and then a couple nights before I will start sketching it out,” she explains. “Over time, it naturally comes to you on how a tattoo should look. You use their references and try to capture something similar but not like the complete copy.”

Each artist has their own style and will consult with clients to determine what they’re looking for and what might fit best on their body—whether ideas are being pieced together from scratch or the artist draws inspiration from a sketch brought in by the client.