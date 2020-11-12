The art of song: Sound engineering, or, building a space shuttle

This is the last in a three-part series focusing on musicians as they navigate what it means to produce music during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, the first three-part series 'The Art of Song' was released following artists as they navigated the song-writing process.
Those who drive out of Flagstaff towards the Grand Canyon may notice a red house set against a backdrop of the San Francisco Peaks. It is the home of Mudshark Recording Studio, where musicians like The Grateful Dead, The Doors and other wild bands have recorded albums since 1974 when it first opened its doors. David James inherited the studio in the mid-2010s after the passing of original owner Phil Gall. Since then, James has operated Mudshark as a nonprofit to continue its musical history. With more than 20 years of audio engineering experience working with bands like The Beatles, Duran Duran and even David Bowie, it almost seemed like fate. Now, James is busier than ever mixing, mastering and helping others achieve their dreams during COVID.
Quarantine earlier this year slowed or halted a lot of projects. After the quarantine was lifted, James began taking requests from musicians as they decide to work on their projects. Many have been finding that the socially isolated times have given them time to develop their own music. But it’s difficult and complicated to create and release music when live performances and gatherings are halted. James says he feels for bands who are in production this year, like Flagstaff favorites VeloValo, Eric Dovigi and Lofi Sofias.
“If you release something now, it's just for your friends. Everyone has access to some form of recording device—which is good and bad. This is a really weird place. Sit on it and work on new stuff and try not to dwell on what it all means,” he advises musicians who may feel stuck during this time. “You’re not alone in feeling this way.”
The inaccessibility of live music is paving the way for the bedroom genre of mixing music. Which, although fascinating and a fun way to spend time, leaves little room for the art of mixing and mastering in which James partakes.
“Right now there’s this sort of bedroom engineer renaissance and it’s a big thing. It’s DIY sound engineering. A lot of people are fed this narrative that if you have a computer you can put something out, and that’s great but there definitely is something in working with somebody who is extremely knowledgeable about the idea and sound you’re trying to manifest and has the technical ability to be able to translate that with you in a sound recording.”
And there’s something sacred about trusting others with your music, too.
“This house is kind of like a church. It’s a lot of people coming in here and releasing something in themselves,” James says. “It’s powerful and challenging to be that person who has to show those people where to go with that and be there with them in that space with them at that moment. I enjoy that. My most important job is making people feel comfortable enough to come in and do a performance.”
The process is different for everyone. Musicians book a time, walk in to the studio to record and then the session takes off in any direction needed. James says it’s not usually a structured event, but rather a process of playing, experimenting and thinking out loud in collaboration with band and engineer. Not knowing what to expect sometimes is the magic of it.
James acts as translator, too. His wealth of knowledge allows him to access music that can serve as inspiration or direction for those he records with. From there, he helps people achieve their dreams—or as close to it as possible—which in and of itself can be a long and hard journey.
“In the industry, we call it building a space shuttle. If I charged people for the amount of time and effort that I spent on a record, it’d be like building the space shuttle. It’s more important to get the end result. To be able to find someone who can and wants to do that for you is an art.”
For those who are interested in sound engineering, James suggests listening to music widely and speaking with those who already have the skill.
“You can go to technical colleges for audio engineering but I’m more from the Quentin Tarantino angle of it. He used to work at a video store and would watch videos all day and then he acquired all sorts of knowledge on it. I’ve spent my life listening to all kinds of music and talking with people who have made these records that I loved, asking how they’ve done it and watching them do it,” James says. “In learning the philosophy behind making records, I’ve come to understand it’s more than just skills: it’s a lot of spirit and it’s a lot of vibe and mood and time. There are moments where you go and record and it doesn’t happen. You come back when it’s time. Art is weird like that.”
