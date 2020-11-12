The art of song: Sound engineering, or, building a space shuttle

The process is different for everyone. Musicians book a time, walk in to the studio to record and then the session takes off in any direction needed. James says it’s not usually a structured event, but rather a process of playing, experimenting and thinking out loud in collaboration with band and engineer. Not knowing what to expect sometimes is the magic of it.

James acts as translator, too. His wealth of knowledge allows him to access music that can serve as inspiration or direction for those he records with. From there, he helps people achieve their dreams—or as close to it as possible—which in and of itself can be a long and hard journey.

“In the industry, we call it building a space shuttle. If I charged people for the amount of time and effort that I spent on a record, it’d be like building the space shuttle. It’s more important to get the end result. To be able to find someone who can and wants to do that for you is an art.”

For those who are interested in sound engineering, James suggests listening to music widely and speaking with those who already have the skill.

“You can go to technical colleges for audio engineering but I’m more from the Quentin Tarantino angle of it. He used to work at a video store and would watch videos all day and then he acquired all sorts of knowledge on it. I’ve spent my life listening to all kinds of music and talking with people who have made these records that I loved, asking how they’ve done it and watching them do it,” James says. “In learning the philosophy behind making records, I’ve come to understand it’s more than just skills: it’s a lot of spirit and it’s a lot of vibe and mood and time. There are moments where you go and record and it doesn’t happen. You come back when it’s time. Art is weird like that.”

Margarita Cruz holds an MFA in Creative Writing from Northern Arizona University. She serves on the Northern Arizona Book Festival board and as editor-in-chief for Thin Air Magazine. Her work has been featured in The Tunnels and Susquehanna Review, among others.

