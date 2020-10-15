The art of song: On continuing

“I’ve noticed that without the live performance element, it feels like there’s a piece missing in the whole process, as if writing and practicing for some distant, nonexistent theoretical performance,” Greco says. “In turn, I’ve changed my outlook a bit; I’m seeing music needing to fulfill a different role for myself and others.”

Eric Dovigi, who has been working on producing his album through this year, worries about the practicality of putting out another album into the world.

“I mean, is another album really going to help society? Am I spending my time and efforts wisely working on this?” he wonders.

Still, Dovigi reminds himself: “Artwork is always relevant, whether it has obvious political or social utility or is just for diversion and recreation. And it's what I can do. So I might as well do it, and as Bill Withers would say, ‘Do it good.’ As good as I can, at least.”

Troy adds, “I think as an artist, it’s especially important to have a vision to strive toward, at the very least to keep growing. The world is not moving at the pace I became accustomed to, but the work, even in the loneliness and solitude of this time, keeps wanting to happen. And so it must.”