The art of song: House music with Jaybird

After having played for the Orpheum’s Under the Starsseries, he and fellow DJs Jean Jacket and Ill Divo found themselves altering their normal sets. The Orpheum did a lot of work to create a safe and socially distanced event, selling tickets in small groups and assigning attendees individual pods, with a table and chairs. While people weren’t able to dance as they might pre-pandemic, it created exciting challenges for the DJs.

“We altered our shows with the expectation that people can’t dance. You wanted to make it sexy and groovy, but you held yourself back. It held us back but it made us think about the way we create our music together.”

While people still danced in their seats, Ramsay felt the mixes were curated for creating a mood. It’s important for this music genre to place the listener in the moment and experience what the DJ has put together.

For those who want to begin, Ramsay says go for it.

“You create what you want to create and the right people will attach to it. You show them what they don’t know they want to hear,” he says. “You just have to start, get it all together and invest a little time into it. Play what you love and be true to yourself. It’s like making a mixtape for someone you love. It’s a beautiful experience to see people understand what you feel.”

Throughout quarantine, Ramsay has released several longer sets on his Soundcloud under Jaybird that are accessible to everyone.

Margarita Cruz holds an MFA in Creative Writing from Northern Arizona University. She serves on the Northern Arizona Book Festival board and as editor-in-chief for Thin Air Magazine. Her work has been featured in The Tunnels and Susquehanna Review, among others.

