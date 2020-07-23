The art of rainy days: Monsoon season and you

Art and science are often pitted as opposites, but the two have always been intertwined. Both art and science help us understand the world around us. It takes a great deal of creativity to make a breakthrough or to engage in research, to problem-solve and experiment, and, both art and science are defined by their intricate processes and formulas. With this year’s Flagstaff Festival of Science being virtual and Art in the Park cancelled, I’m craving the two even more, while constantly looking for art and science in my surroundings. That’s how I landed on the topic of monsoon season.
Tony Merriman, of Flagstaff’s National Weather Service office, is helping me understand the science behind these beautiful weather phenomenon of northern Arizona, one that has Monsoons been immortalized time and time again in paintings, photographs, dances, art.
Monsoon season began on June 15 this year. A month later, the sky is turning grey and clouds are pregnant with rain. It brings to life colors we might otherwise take for granted, like the yellow prairie sunflowers blooming alongside Fort Valley Road and Shultz Pass or someone’s bright pink raincoat glimmering as they pass by on the street. A lot of us are staying inside and watching the rain through our windows.
“Arizona gets a monsoon season because of its latitude and surrounding moisture sources,” Merriman says. “The term ‘monsoon’ means a shift in the wind pattern through the atmosphere. It just so happens our shift in the wind pattern draws moisture from the Gulf of California, Pacific Ocean and sometimes even the Gulf of Mexico.”
As someone who has lived in Arizona her entire life, I know it’s raining by the surprise of everyone in the house, the murmurs and clatter as they rush to their phones to send texts or post on social media, or the shouts of excitement as they run to the nearest window. We post pictures of the rain, admiring the glistening world outside.
“Monsoon season occurs every year,” Merriman says--an assurance we’ve come to rely on.
“We had a much drier than normal monsoon season in 2019 because our prevailing atmospheric wind pattern was more westerly (dry) than southerly (wet),” he adds.
This year, Flagstaffians are seeing more precipitation. We are relieved. We long to put it on paper. Weather such as rain has often inspired artists and writers alike. People write songs, paint pictures, they document it. It makes for beautiful photographic moments and nourishes plants and wildlife, which then make for even more spectacular photos.
“The monsoon season is a natural part of weather across Arizona. For the most part, it brings beneficial rains that are good for the environment,” Merriman says. “Some aspects can be dangerous like large hail, damaging winds and flash flooding. Those are some weather hazards individuals should be prepared for.”
So I remind myself that monsoon season can also be a good reason to stay inside and avoid getting hailed on. And staying in can be a good reason to create your own art and relax to the sound of rain hitting your window sill.
Collaborate with the rain to make art.
Rainy day art projects
Monsoon Paper
Items needed: Paper, colored markers, a raincoat
- Put on the raincoat and head outside with the materials.
- Place the paper on a flat surface as it rains.
- Draw a pattern or picture as the rain is falling. The ink will move with the water droplets.
- When satisfied, go back inside and let your paper dry. These papers are great for scrapbooking or using as a backdrop for other pieces.
Rain Lanterns
Items needed: Paper (preferably thick), colored markers, scissors, stapler or tape or glue
- On a thick paper, draw a pattern or picture of your liking. Stripes, circles and shapes work best.
- Wait for the rain! Leave your paper outside to get wet.
- After your paper is soaked and your pattern is dripping, take the paper in for shelter and watch dry.
- After the paper has dried, cut off one half-inch strip vertically. Set aside.
- Fold the paper in half and hold the paper at the fold.
- From the fold, cut upwards vertically leaving a half inch from the top. Leave room to cut eight slits (each cut is about a half an inch thick). Do not cut all the way through.
- Open the paper back up. Taking the shorter end of the paper, fold in toward each other to create a circle. This is the lantern shape.
- Staple/tape/glue the bottom and top parts of the shorter ends together.
- Take the strip of paper you set aside earlier and on one side of the lantern, attach one end to the same places you stapled/glued/taped the lantern closed and the other end of the strip to the other side of the lantern.
Margarita Cruz holds an MFA in Creative Writing from Northern Arizona University. She serves on the Northern Arizona Book Festival board and as assistant editor for Tolsun Books. Her work has been featured in The Tunnels and Susquehanna Review, among others.
