The art of rainy days: Monsoon season and you

Art and science are often pitted as opposites, but the two have always been intertwined. Both art and science help us understand the world around us. It takes a great deal of creativity to make a breakthrough or to engage in research, to problem-solve and experiment, and, both art and science are defined by their intricate processes and formulas. With this year’s Flagstaff Festival of Science being virtual and Art in the Park cancelled, I’m craving the two even more, while constantly looking for art and science in my surroundings. That’s how I landed on the topic of monsoon season.

Tony Merriman, of Flagstaff’s National Weather Service office, is helping me understand the science behind these beautiful weather phenomenon of northern Arizona, one that has Monsoons been immortalized time and time again in paintings, photographs, dances, art.

Monsoon season began on June 15 this year. A month later, the sky is turning grey and clouds are pregnant with rain. It brings to life colors we might otherwise take for granted, like the yellow prairie sunflowers blooming alongside Fort Valley Road and Shultz Pass or someone’s bright pink raincoat glimmering as they pass by on the street. A lot of us are staying inside and watching the rain through our windows.