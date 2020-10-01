The art of podcasting

Long before we could subscribe to niche podcasts on Patreon or Spotify or Apple Podcasts, we probably listened to a lot of radio. Now, podcasts are increasingly popular modes of consuming information. In 2020, more than 100 million Americans said they listened to a podcast at least once a month. That’s 37 percent of Americans, a jump from 24 percent just three years ago.
In Flagstaff, we have a number of local podcasts—Books and Tea, Do Good Be Good, Brew Trails, and Bros and Brews to name a few. We’re on the move or maybe we’re too busy to absorb information through other means, but it seems like we’re always listening.
In 2018, Gabriel Granillo, a writer for Flagstaff Live!, spoke with several local podcasters, including Derrick Thomas of Bros and Brews. At the time, Granillo was working on a podcast himself called The Word. Granillo now works at Portland Monthly where he delivers a weekly podcast called Footnotes, 10-minute audio segments that delve into news stories with the people behind them.
In a world where Zoom is a go-to form of long-distance communication, Granillo and Thomas connected over a video call to discuss the art behind the podcast, the voice behind the headphones.
Bros and Brews developed out of a friendship between Thomas and McHale Butler. Their chemistry led them down the adventurous path of podcasting.
“I had recording equipment for the longest time. Eventually, it was like, ‘I have something to work with,’” Thomas says.
Granillo’s experience was similar. With an associate degree in audio production, he would record friends and play around with the idea of a show until ideas began to form beyond simply recording his friends being funny.
“Eventually, you just cut all the fat and then organize it. Something about that can become too organized, but when you have the right flow and the right people, you can get something very unique,” Granillo says. “When you bring in a microphone, it really throws people off. When you’re able to have this conversation and the microphone goes away, I end up learning a lot about myself and these other people. It’s a great opportunity to connect, especially because I’m a little reserved.”
Thomas agrees here, too: “Before, I used to have some levels of anxiety. Later on in doing the show, I’d meet random folks and invite them. Give it a shot and see what happens.”
Bros and Brews focuses on pop culture and local or regional beer. The format of the show is pretty easy to pick up, and once you listen you can’t stop. Thomas says his longest episode was around four hours, but ran up to six hours uncut.
“For the most part it’s impromptu. There’s a few questions that I’ll try to remember. I realize after beer number one, two and three some things might get a little foggy,” Thomas jokes.
“That’s where our podcasts kind of differ,” Granillo adds. “Thomas has a freeform, kind of jazz, improvisation [feel]. It’s a natural conversation. Footnotes is a little different. I have a specific person who knows about this specific topic and a list of questions.”
For Granillo, his work is all business. He attends to news stories and the people involved in them on a more personal level. Rather than Thomas’ more jazz-like approach, he follows a pre-established format and tries to bring to life the personalities of his subjects.
“The format really lends itself to the personalities of the people,” Granillo says. “Within trying to probe about whatever topic it is we’re talking about, we’re also exploring who this person is. Hopefully, it becomes emotionally worth investing in.”
Footnotes comes out of a much different time than Thomas’ podcast. Whereas Thomas is hoping to entertain and perhaps distract from the times we live in, Granillo is confronting it.
“We’ve had so many discussions about whether it was the right time or right tone to begin this podcast in this pandemic. We’re kind of confronting this [pandemic]. We’re analyzing and talking about it and hopefully it’s making people feel less anxious,” Granillo says. “I wanted to have this opportunity to connect in a way that I haven’t been able to since arriving [in Portland] in February. It’s been rewarding to have these conversations with people because of everything that’s been going on, people tend to be more open to having vulnerable conversations. We’re all coming from an equal playing field now.”
For those wanting to start conversations with others or begin your own podcast, Thomas suggests starting small.
“Start with something simple, even a headset would work. You can also get free software in case you decide you don’t like podcasting. Take baby steps,” he says. “And have a unique name. Different podcasts have different arts to them.
“It becomes like jazz, you’re improvising with this person. It can be fun, emotional, combative—whatever mode you both are in. That’s where that conversation goes. There’s an art to getting to that place and getting to that space. There are trade skills, but there are things you can do to make it pretty or moving in some way.”
Margarita Cruz holds an MFA in Creative Writing from Northern Arizona University. She serves on the Northern Arizona Book Festival board and as editor-in-chief for Thin Air Magazine. Her work has been featured in The Tunnels and Susquehanna Review, among others.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!