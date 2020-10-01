The art of podcasting

“We’ve had so many discussions about whether it was the right time or right tone to begin this podcast in this pandemic. We’re kind of confronting this [pandemic]. We’re analyzing and talking about it and hopefully it’s making people feel less anxious,” Granillo says. “I wanted to have this opportunity to connect in a way that I haven’t been able to since arriving [in Portland] in February. It’s been rewarding to have these conversations with people because of everything that’s been going on, people tend to be more open to having vulnerable conversations. We’re all coming from an equal playing field now.”

For those wanting to start conversations with others or begin your own podcast, Thomas suggests starting small.

“Start with something simple, even a headset would work. You can also get free software in case you decide you don’t like podcasting. Take baby steps,” he says. “And have a unique name. Different podcasts have different arts to them.

“It becomes like jazz, you’re improvising with this person. It can be fun, emotional, combative—whatever mode you both are in. That’s where that conversation goes. There’s an art to getting to that place and getting to that space. There are trade skills, but there are things you can do to make it pretty or moving in some way.”

Margarita Cruz holds an MFA in Creative Writing from Northern Arizona University. She serves on the Northern Arizona Book Festival board and as editor-in-chief for Thin Air Magazine. Her work has been featured in The Tunnels and Susquehanna Review, among others.

