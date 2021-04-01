The art of Orenda Tribe: Tools of the open heart and skateboarding

“I was thinking of sustainability for our future,” Yeung says of directing her energy toward helping others. “When I had the chance to think only about myself again after my daughter was grown, I wanted to be around children to understand what they go through and be there to help. I wanted to visit all of these sites: dormitories, fracking sites. I didn’t know when I first started to work towards aiding others. I only knew when I came back here [New Mexico] that I understood. It was very concerning as a mother to see so much infrastructure and poverty. It hurt my heart because I hadn’t seen that inequality before arriving and during COVID, the world was able to see it even more as well.”