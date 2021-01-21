The art of jewelry: Symbolic narratives

“I was trained as an artist, not a jeweler, so when I go about making jewelry it's the same process as making art for me,” she says. “I just have to take into consideration that this piece of art that I'm making is going to be worn and will be categorized as jewelry. It gives specific parameters to work within, but that's part of the unique design challenge of making objects that fit and move on the dynamic human body.”

It’s important to connect with a piece of jewelry, whether you are making it or wearing it. This is why Worthington would attend art markets, to sell her work directly to shoppers and help others understand it’s importance. Jewelry is a wearable art. When it finds itself around someone’s neck or on someone’s ears, it becomes an extension of who we are.

“There are so many different kinds of jewelry, so many different techniques, sets of skills, necessary tools,” Worthington says. “Jewelry is such a powerful and intimate communicator. Creating something that will become part of someone's story is part of what is so intriguing to me about being a maker of things meant to be worn.”