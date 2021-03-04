The art of fiction: Hiding in the page

I don’t know of anyone born a writer, pen in hand and ready to fill the page at a moment’s notice. It doesn’t come all at once. It can take years to form a story or even feel like a writer. Cummins first realized that she was a writer at 27 after years of practicing her craft.

“I had this religious awakening one day when this character appeared to me in a story,” she says. “It felt like a door opening into my unconscious and my imagination and I was able to get it to happen.”

When does one officially become a writer? At what point does one get to hold this title? Even now, I don’t introduce myself as one and it takes a while to admit that it’s something I practice.

“It’s so daunting to claim that title,” Johnson says. “I can’t remember when I thought,’ I am a writer,’ as opposed to, ‘I’m trying to write,’ or, ‘I try to be a writer.’ When did it become an identity? Maybe there are people who call themselves writers and never write and vice versa. There’s the verb versus the noun.”

“I think the term also kind of puts a burden on you, because if you are labeled as a writer then you by god better be writing or producing, and writing can be more of a job when that label is attached to it rather than just a freedom of a day,” Cummins says.