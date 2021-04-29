The art of art: A year in review PT. 2—On resiliency, pivoting and collaboration

“Art is often the thing that gets left behind when there’s a recession or economic distress. It was most devastating to lose the space where people can walk in and experience things and share. Art is so much about sharing,” she says.

Last year, MOCAF’s board agreed to use its Blackbird Roost warehouse for the remainder of the year. What started as an exciting, momentum filled year following its acquisition of nonprofit status at the end of 2019 soon slid downward as the pandemic caused the world to rethink spaces used and the ways in which people gather. Luckily, the board members and volunteers are out-of-the-box thinkers.

“I was initially a little disappointed by the shock of being unable to continue the momentum through the year. Adversely, that turned into the challenge of wondering how you can make something creative,” MOCAF Board President Andres “Dapper Dre” Adauto says. “How do you take this as an opportunity to think differently, to implement and engage differently? This gave us the opportunity to think about how we take arts to the people. How do we use the raw capacity of our cityscape, our landscape, to still be impactful and engaging?”