The art of art: A year in review, PT. 1

The Art of takes a look back at the past year in Flagstaff’s art community. The first Art of Art featured Andres “Dapper Dre” Adauto in February 2020. This year, a three-part series will focus on the community of resilient artists and the lessons we’ve learned throughout 2020.

With the coming of spring, there is an air of optimism floating among the new leaves and green grass sprouting from melting patches of snow. The passing of March marked a significant year anniversary of the first pandemic lockdown, of waiting and watching from the inside as the world turned in unexpected directions. For me, it marked a year of healing and falling in love with art again.

A year ago, I took a break from The Art of to focus on a health issue that landed me in the hospital for a month during the beginning of quarantine. I couldn’t do anything I was normally capable of, which meant I couldn’t speak to others about what they were creating. On April 16, I released the first Art of since the beginning of the pandemic. This return to writing was a breath of fresh air, although I was meeting artists over the phone or Zoom instead of in coffee shops or in their studios and workshops.