The art of art: A year in review, PT. 1

The Art of takes a look back at the past year in Flagstaff’s art community. The first Art of Art featured Andres “Dapper Dre” Adauto in February 2020. This year, a three-part series will focus on the community of resilient artists and the lessons we’ve learned throughout 2020.
With the coming of spring, there is an air of optimism floating among the new leaves and green grass sprouting from melting patches of snow. The passing of March marked a significant year anniversary of the first pandemic lockdown, of waiting and watching from the inside as the world turned in unexpected directions. For me, it marked a year of healing and falling in love with art again.
A year ago, I took a break from The Art of to focus on a health issue that landed me in the hospital for a month during the beginning of quarantine. I couldn’t do anything I was normally capable of, which meant I couldn’t speak to others about what they were creating. On April 16, I released the first Art of since the beginning of the pandemic. This return to writing was a breath of fresh air, although I was meeting artists over the phone or Zoom instead of in coffee shops or in their studios and workshops.
Many artists I had the opportunity to interview continued to create despite the state of the world. From writing comedic sketches to burning wood, baking bread, filmmaking, podcasting, acting, aerial dance—these were people pursuing the things they loved in spite of the circumstances. They were making it work. Now a year later, I’m looking back at the artists I had spoken to who propelled me to continue, who gave me hope in a time of uncertainty.
Here are just a few of their words that have stuck with me:
Luis Fernandez, Chomsky School of Business:
“It feels like the most human thing that I can do right now is to try to laugh and make someone else laugh for a second,” Fernandez remarked during our first conversation. Chomsky had at the time offered improv classes via Zoom, continuing to perform and learning how to navigate their boxes on Zoom.
Joanie Garcia, Momentum Aerial:
“Stay physical, continue thinking creative thoughts and do what inspires you. I dance almost all over my living room every day. The more we can stay in our creative spaces, even if that’s in our mind, the more we can bounce back. Breaks are important and difficult, but sometimes it’s needed,” Garica said. “Our creative processes need to breathe.”
Nicole Walker, Author:
“Let yourself write ‘bad,’” Nicole Walker advised regarding nonfiction. “It’s the fastest way to write your own voice. Most people put up so many roadblocks about what they think good writing is, they feel all tied up in knots. Untie the knots.”
Justin Young, Meyer Pax:
“Don’t wait,” Young advised other creatives who might be holding onto their work. “If you write something that sucks, get over it. You’re going to write songs that change meaning over time. If you have something to share, share it. If you have something to say, share it. You don’t know who needs to hear it.”
Hannah Fontes, Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival:
“Embrace your own version of success. It doesn’t mean you have to move to Hollywood or New York,” Fontes said. “It means you have to be happy with the work you’re doing. Find the place that makes you happy and don’t be afraid if that looks different from other actors.”
Deidra Peaches, Filmmaker:
“Being in spaces that felt sacred, you could feel that there was a vibe that everyone was tapped into and resonating in that space. Being able to witness life in its most pure form—seeing the clouds, landscape, the lighting and the people—watching it all work together and being in that space with those people. Those are the spaces where I feel like it’s really good to be alive and here and documenting.”
Gabriel Granillo, Portland Monthly:
“[Conversation in podcasts] becomes like jazz, you’re improvising with this person. It can be fun, emotional, combative—whatever mode you both are in. That’s where that conversation goes. There’s an art to getting to that place and getting to that space. There are trade skills, but there are things you can do to make it pretty or moving in some way.”
Amy Yeung, Orenda Tribe:
“We don’t have any choice of who we are. I realized my life path was carrying all of my ancestors with me. It comes from a bigger place than just me. The only way I can honor that creativity is to do the work that that creative mind comes up with. It was important for me to use the tools that I have to help others.”
In just a year, Flagstaff has committed to being resilient—to continuing to create. In times of hardship, we turn to art, we look inside of ourselves and show others we are also feeling, pulsing with love and fear.