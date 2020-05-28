The art of admiration: Finding inspiration in the streets of Flagstaff

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Summer is coming. The sun is shining brighter, the days are longer and I am taking longer and longer walks—admiring the flowers that have bloomed, the way the sun sets and reflects on the peaks, the sidewalk drawings that appear below my feet.

These chalk drawings catch my attention, in some ways reminiscent of the more permanent works of art that can be found on Flagstaff’s buildings and in its neighborhoods. I am finding them too, as I take more time to explore.

Flagstaff has more than 40 different murals. Just a short walk downtown gives you a glimpse of the variety of work, from the state’s largest mural, "The Sound of Flight," on the side of the Orpheum Theater, painted by Mural Mice and Sky Black, to smaller murals found in neighborhoods south of the tracks downtown. There are seemingly countless installations, mosaics, photography--even the more ephemeral sidewalk chalk—that dot this town.

A copy of Flagstaff’s Public Art map on discoverflagstaff.com will tell you a great deal about Flagstaff’s visual story. While museums remain closed, you can take your own art walk around Flagstaff, learning about its artistic culture while maintaining your designated social distance. Create your own tour and take a walk or bike around your neighborhood and find art that you’ve never seen.