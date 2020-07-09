Stories and patterns: The art of weaving

A portfolio of his work covers the symbolic representation of the Diné dragonfly, a tribute to Bears Ears and Escalante and an abstract landscape. In Diné culture, weaving was primarily taken on by women in the tradition of Spider Woman, a helper and protector of humans. Like a spider that weaves webs, Spider Woman is said to have taught and introduced looms and weaving to the Diné.

“As a Diné tapestry artist, I use the tools and the equipment that is still part of our culture. I just weave what I want to weave. Diné weaving goes back generations and has a storied history that makes it unique for our indigenous group. That is tradition,” Singer says. . “I make every attempt to be true with the construction method and listen to my teacher as far as what should not be woven.”

Singer acknowledges that he is an artist first and foremost.

“I am not restricted when it comes to exploring different possibilities. Doing art is limitless. When I was a student, my instructors always said to think outside the box and be unique and always stay one step ahead of your competitor,” he says.