Stepping into the acting world: The art of the bard

FlagShakes’ processes for the 2020 season will look different as COVID-19 also affects the way actors and actresses rehearse. Instead of spending weeks working to memorize a script, once it’s filmed the scene is over and an actor will likely not have to revisit it nor will they be able to physically act with one another.

“We’re all getting really good at Zoom,” Fontes says. “As an actor, it’s completely changed. I performed in Spoon River and it was so nice to memorize again. But it was filmed so I only had to do it once. I prepped and that one day was my performance instead of weeks of performing. I’m not used to doing film. Same with As You Like It. Once it’s filmed, I won’t really touch it again.”

The FlagShakes team has been staying active beyond their own productions too, helping others learn more about acting through the online series Lamplight Poets hosted by FlagShakes executive director Dawn Tucker, Acting Up! with Fontes herself and the weekly Shakespeare Aloud Zoom readings on the FlagShakes Facebook page. Fontes advises good training, whether that means going to school or simply learning from the experienced; and ‘making it’ as an actor looks different for everyone.

“Embrace your own version of success. It doesn’t mean you have to move to Hollywood or New York,” Fontes says. “It means you have to be happy with the work you’re doing. Find the place that makes you happy and don’t be afraid if that looks different from other actors.”

Margarita Cruz holds an MFA in Creative Writing from Northern Arizona University. She serves on the Northern Arizona Book Festival board and as editor-in-chief for Thin Air Magazine. Her work has been featured in The Tunnels and Susquehanna Review, among others.

