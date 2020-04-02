Reconnecting with nature: The art of herbalism

Late January at Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, a small group of students peer over Mike Masek’s shoulder as he stirs dried calendula flowers, oil and water into a large crock pot. The ingredients blend together into a swirling concoction whose scent fills the building’s mud-thatched interior.
“See how the flowers stay in sort of a stew-like mass? That’s exactly the texture that you want,” Masek tells the room as he ladles out a thick broth of oil and petals.
Those assembled are there for a workshop on skin lotion and body butter hosted by Masek through his Forager’s Path School of Botanical Studies. The goal of the four-hour course: to send participants home with the fruit of their labor and knowledge they can put to use in their own kitchen.
The art of skincare, the art of healing is an intricate one—a practice that requires years of honing, wisdom passed down through generations of teachers, plus a keen attention to and knowledge of ingredients.
Masek has been learning to use natural ingredients in healing for more than 25 years.
“It’s not like now you’re [suddenly] an expert, it’s gradual,” he says.
Upon arriving in Flagstaff in 2002, Masek began offering sessions on herbalism, plants and plant foraging at New Frontiers, one of Flagstaff’s only health food stores at the time. Prior to that, Masek operated Forager’s Path in Albuquerque, where he also completed much of his schooling, learning from both indigenous teachers and other specialists in the area.
Herbal medicines and herbalism—the study or practice of the medicinal and therapeutic use of plants, especially as a form of alternative medicine—have been used for thousands of years; in fact, herbs are the oldest and most extensively-used system of medicine in the world today, according to the National Center for Biotechnical Information. Herbal and natural medicine has seen a renaissance in the U.S. recently, according to data from the American Botanical Council indicating herbal supplement sales increased 7.7 percent in the year 2016.
In 2015, the World Health Organization reported that around 70 to 80 percent of people globally relied on herbal sources for their treatments.
While substances like Aspirin (made from willow bark), digoxin (foxglove) and morphine (made from poppies) are technically plant-based, Masek’s focus is much smaller and localized. He uses Mullein to paint an example. The slightly fuzzy, bauble-stemmed plant, technically considered invasive to northern Arizona, is one of the first living things to grow in the wake of a wildfire. It is used in many types of cough medicine, including one Masek teaches students how to make.
“I always say learn the plants within a 50-mile radius of you,” Masek says.
The primary mission of Forager’s Path, he adds, is to acquaint people with the “therapeutic potential” of local plants in the Southwest, both for nutrition and medicinal purposes; bioregional herbalism, he calls is.
“[It] makes you more self-sufficient for your own health. I use the word ‘empowering’ a lot. So instead of going to the store and buying a lotion, you make it yourself,” Masek says.
Masek is quick to stress that he does not consider herbal solutions the be-all and end-all replacement to pharmaceutical drugs if those are needed—herbalism is more of a way to supplement one’s care or as an alternative for those who might be seeking one.
Back to January, inside Willow Bend, where Masek and the students now sit seminar style at a large table, waiting for the body butter to cool so it can be spooned into small glass jars for each participant to take home, Masek is discussing community. There are connections formed in his courses, he said, whether those be between fellow students or to the environment surrounding them.
Currently Willow Bend is closed due to the current coronavirus pademic, but the Forager’s Path School of Botanical Studies website and Facebook page offer a wellspring of information, as well as ways to learn and become involved once the world returns to normal.
“I think at its very core that learning herbal medicine is about reconnecting to nature and the natural rhythms and cycles of life. That’s one of the reasons I emphasize learning local plants—because you’re touching, tasting, smelling and interacting with your environment rather than just going to your local health store,” Masek says.
