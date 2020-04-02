Reconnecting with nature: The art of herbalism

While substances like Aspirin (made from willow bark), digoxin (foxglove) and morphine (made from poppies) are technically plant-based, Masek’s focus is much smaller and localized. He uses Mullein to paint an example. The slightly fuzzy, bauble-stemmed plant, technically considered invasive to northern Arizona, is one of the first living things to grow in the wake of a wildfire. It is used in many types of cough medicine, including one Masek teaches students how to make.

“I always say learn the plants within a 50-mile radius of you,” Masek says.

The primary mission of Forager’s Path, he adds, is to acquaint people with the “therapeutic potential” of local plants in the Southwest, both for nutrition and medicinal purposes; bioregional herbalism, he calls is.

“[It] makes you more self-sufficient for your own health. I use the word ‘empowering’ a lot. So instead of going to the store and buying a lotion, you make it yourself,” Masek says.