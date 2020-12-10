Ofélia Bakeshop: The art of seeking comfort

Popups are currently on hold for Ofélia Bakeshop. Like many who baked bread during the hard lockdowns and quarantine, Alicia is allowing this time to be a period of growth.

“I miss popups, but it seems difficult to do them right now so I’m sitting this year out,” she says. “I’m trying to hone in on my science. Once you build that up, you can play with flavors and go crazy. I’m trying to get back to the basics. My bread has been getting better since I’ve had more time to focus on it. It’s one of those things you have to make a lot and become friends with.”

Alicia’s decorative breads and sweets are reminiscent of Ophelia’s choices in flowers, looking for beauty in a dark world. The baker describes her inspiration as coming from the things around her, from a backyard garden to the edible plants growing in and around Flagstaff. And as she gets to the base of what brought her to baking in the first place, she’s creating more and more food that brings joy.