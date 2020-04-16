Honesty in laughter: The art of improv

Breathe in, breathe out. Fill your diaphragm with air again and this time, laugh it out. Feel your chest flutter with the roar of it. Laughter might be the best medicine in these unpredictable times. In fact, there are so many studies on the positive effects of laughter that there isn’t space to list them here. Laughter reduces anxiety, calms stress hormones and can even boost your immune system.
Improvisation troupe Chomsky School of Business has, as a service in times like these, taken its shows to the online world to help others laugh. Members of the troupe Ryan Bowman, Michael Caulkins and Luis Fernandez are excited to continue sharing their creativity and passion for improv with an online audience. Under normal circumstances CSB performs regularly at Bookman’s, Firecreek Coffee Co. and the Flagstaff Foundry.
“Two things that attract [people to improv] are flying blind and the thrill. The other is laughing,” Fernandez says. “Sometimes trying not to laugh while doing it is the hardest. The feeling of camaraderie is like the antidote of life.”
Improv has a longstanding history in the United States, but it took shows like Whose Line is it Anyway to propel the art and comedy form into the public eye. Improv is essentially theater, but made up on the spot without scripts or designated lines. Instead, “games” or bits, performed by troupe members, spring from suggestions made by audience members or other such prompts in order to make up scenes, characters and songs in the moment.
For Caulkins, the joy of improv is tied to a close bond between both performers and audience members.
“There’s a real family feel to it. In performances you get to a place where everything is clicking and it’s like magic. The audience is just rolling in laughter and you realize that you’re a part of something that’s much bigger than you,” he says. It’s this collage of ideas and characters that are being created in the moment and it’s never happened before and it’ll never happen again and no one is going to remember it.”
CSB itself evolved from an audition that brought most of them together under Garrison Garcia’s workshops. Now, they’re like a family.
Each member of the troupe encourages those interested to attend one of their workshops, usually held the Sunday after Flagstaff Foundry performances. This month, they’ll be performing on April 25 via the virtual Foundry online and will be hosting a workshop the next day.
“When you’re doing improv, you have to speak at two levels; one of them is the character and you’re speaking character to character, and behind that you’re speaking improviser to improviser. When it’s clicking, it’s like dancing tango,” Fernandez says.
CSB is in it for more than just laughs, too. Improv is also an art, a form of expression.
“Improv shouldn’t be just a joke,” Bowman says.“You should be making full scenes and developing characters. I am laying myself more bare than anything else I’ve done. It’s not like you can workshop it. You only have yourself and the people you’re working with to pull from. The number of times we play ourselves and play what we’ve lived through and things that we’re dealing with is a way that [improv] can be more honest than things that you’ve had time to sit with. I think that our group touches on the things that we care about a lot.”
“We’re not scared to talk about these bigger issues that our society is facing and play with those. Good art is changing you and changing the world even though we’re just a little improv group in Flagstaff,” Caulkin adds.“There’s undertones of trying to make the world that we want to live in. That’s one of the things that I love: it’s the family, it is the fun, it is the work, it is the camaraderie, it is the magical moments and the pushing of boundaries. It’s powerful—it even changes me, which I didn’t expect.”
Art has the power to save us and keep us alive, as does laughter and the work that CSB does on a normal day, which in times like these has become all the more important.
“It feels like the most human thing that I can do right now is to try to laugh and make someone else laugh for a second,” Fernandez says.
