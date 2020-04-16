Honesty in laughter: The art of improv

“Improv shouldn’t be just a joke,” Bowman says.“You should be making full scenes and developing characters. I am laying myself more bare than anything else I’ve done. It’s not like you can workshop it. You only have yourself and the people you’re working with to pull from. The number of times we play ourselves and play what we’ve lived through and things that we’re dealing with is a way that [improv] can be more honest than things that you’ve had time to sit with. I think that our group touches on the things that we care about a lot.”

“We’re not scared to talk about these bigger issues that our society is facing and play with those. Good art is changing you and changing the world even though we’re just a little improv group in Flagstaff,” Caulkin adds.“There’s undertones of trying to make the world that we want to live in. That’s one of the things that I love: it’s the family, it is the fun, it is the work, it is the camaraderie, it is the magical moments and the pushing of boundaries. It’s powerful—it even changes me, which I didn’t expect.”

Art has the power to save us and keep us alive, as does laughter and the work that CSB does on a normal day, which in times like these has become all the more important.

“It feels like the most human thing that I can do right now is to try to laugh and make someone else laugh for a second,” Fernandez says.

