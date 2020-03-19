Greater than the sum: The art of trash

“I had a piece of mail in my mailbox asking if we’d like to be involved in the art show, and I didn’t think too much of it, but I brought it in and on the first day asked the students if they’d be interested. They said, ‘Hell yeah,’ so I went for it,” Peterson says.

He gathered materials found on the side of the road, wooden pallets and old bike parts, seeing potential in that which had been discarded.

“I encouraged a lot of students to find trash and bring it in to use it, but it also got much more meta in a way because they wanted to talk about the trash that fills their life,” he says.

Students brought in empty beer cans donated by teachers and members of the community, and their own old vape cartridges, putting them together in a sculptural mass—a commentary on the rise of nicotine addiction among younger demographics.

“A lot of old reports and bad grades got rolled up and shoved in there which was really cool. We also filled it with origami and at the very end we had this beautiful cactus which was given to us by Terra BIRDS, which is the company that shares the building with us,” Peterson says. “It shows that even through all the hardships [represented in the sculpture], something can still grow out of it.”