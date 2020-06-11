Burning beauty: The art of pyrography

In a study conducted at the University of Utah, creative problem solving improved by 50 percent over the course of three days for those who forest bathed. Being in nature can help people unleash creativity, something that might be helpful for those interested in trying their hand at pyrography. Suddenly, as is the case for Matelski, a walk in the forest can become a source for your next art project.

Matelski has also explored different types of canvases beyond just tree remnants.

“It’s a really good way to do recycled art,” she says. “I’ve been doing a lot of boat work with people giving me oars. Sometimes I have folks give me oars that are raw and then they’ll seal it themselves. It’s quite sustainable.”

Reduce, reuse and recycle, as the saying goes. Pyrography can serve as a way to reuse a wide range of materials by beautifying them. Flagstaff has hosted a recycled art show for the past 18 years, and in 2019 the HeArt Box gallery hosted local artists, including Matelski, showcasing their recycled and upcycled art as part of Rebirth: A Recycled Art Show.

When it comes to her work, the reuse of materials and pyrography in general, Matelski stresses the importance of that which surrounds.

“I hope people find beauty in what I see and it inspires them to go outside and expand on their comfort zone," she says.

Margarita Cruz holds an MFA in Creative Writing from Northern Arizona University. She serves on the Northern Arizona Book Festival board and as editor-in-chief for Thin Air Magazine. Her work has been featured in The Tunnels and Susquehanna Review, among others.

