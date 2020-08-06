Breathing through it: The art of yoga

In being removed from our normal daily life, we often seek new ways to overcome the challenges of staying at home. Margarita Bauzá typically teaches yoga at ESenEm Yoga and often at Northern Arizona University, but with in-person gatherings still a high-risk activity, she has found a way to continue her practice online. She says this is a way to look forward to being able to connect with others.
“I come back to the idea that everything is connected: your mind, body and spirit,” Bauzá says. “It’s all connected, they all flow together. Part of what physical practice is, is a moving meditation. You can kind of disconnect. It’s one of those things that until you experience it you might not even notice what the value of it is. If you’re not physically respecting your body, your mind or spirit might not be okay.”
She didn’t begin yoga until her 30s, turning to it after a difficult life transition. Yoga became therapy, as it does for many who enjoy the practice.
“One of the big things about yoga is self-awareness,” Bauzá notes. “You start to notice different things about your yoga practice—your breath control, your nervous system and your reactivity. I noticed a big change in my general approach to everything including my relationship to friends and family and my work. It made me stop and think about how I wanted to approach life in general.”
Bauzá teaches two different types of yoga—Vin Yasa, which is a movement class, and Yin, which is a static practice. Breath work, while important for both, is incredibly important for Vin Yasa. One breath, one movement. Yin requires sitting in poses for several minutes in silence.
“The idea is to sit with a pose and there’s a certain discomfort in sitting in the quiet and sitting with your own thoughts. It’s also such a work out because you have to hold that pose for so long,” Bauzá says.
Bauzá initially began yoga teacher training to deepen her knowledge on poses and the spiritual side of the practice, but found that it also allowed her to share her knowledge with others. Through one of her classes, she learned about the Veterans Yoga Project, which invites veterans to practice yoga as a form of care for PTSD and other post-service ailments. As a veteran herself, Bauzá took the opportunity to help.
“Not all yogis and paths are the same. When I went to the training, I thought about how these were my people. I remember a Marine talking about how yoga had saved his life. When I came back from that training, I returned to Detroit and I started a class a couple times a week as a volunteer,” Bauzá says. “Most of the veterans were older gentlemen who were not typically the people you’d find at a yoga practice. I was able to introduce something that had been so useful to me to people who had never experienced it. I didn’t go in thinking I was going to teach veterans, but that’s where I felt I could contribute.”
Bauzá moved to Flagstaff more than a year ago and teaches yoga to student veterans at NAU, most of whom are younger and more recently separated from their service than those she taught in Detroit.
“My path as a teacher has really evolved because of the students that have presented themselves to me,” she says.
Yoga has many health benefits, but as a teacher at the front of the classroom Bauzá has been witness to the beauty of the practice, its artistry.
“Yoga poses are gorgeous and artful and they imitate nature,” Bauzá says. “The idea that we can all get into these poses feels like a universal sharing of art. People’s interpretations of poses are so similar to art. We all look different: different bodies, different muscular structure, different tattoos. It’s such a beautiful thing.”
Bauzá teaches free online classes via Zoom and through ESenEm Yoga online for a small fee. Email her at margaritaBauzáyoga@gmail.com for more information or visit her Facebook page, Margarita Bauzá Yoga.
Margarita Cruz holds an MFA in Creative Writing from Northern Arizona University. She serves as the vice president of the Northern Arizona Book Festival and as assistant editor for Tolsun Books. Her work has been featured in The Tunnels and Susquehanna Review, among others.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!