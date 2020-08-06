Breathing through it: The art of yoga

Bauzá teaches two different types of yoga—Vin Yasa, which is a movement class, and Yin, which is a static practice. Breath work, while important for both, is incredibly important for Vin Yasa. One breath, one movement. Yin requires sitting in poses for several minutes in silence.

“The idea is to sit with a pose and there’s a certain discomfort in sitting in the quiet and sitting with your own thoughts. It’s also such a work out because you have to hold that pose for so long,” Bauzá says.

Bauzá initially began yoga teacher training to deepen her knowledge on poses and the spiritual side of the practice, but found that it also allowed her to share her knowledge with others. Through one of her classes, she learned about the Veterans Yoga Project, which invites veterans to practice yoga as a form of care for PTSD and other post-service ailments. As a veteran herself, Bauzá took the opportunity to help.