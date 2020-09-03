Art in the air: Flying with Joanie Garcia

“Artists are always on the front lines for social change and political upheaval. I believe we have a responsibility as artists to share our opinions and ask questions. We’re often cultural first responders. I know that no matter what there is always a place and a need for artists. I recognize the power artists have in their role as movers of narratives,” Garcia says.

For those wanting to take to the skies, Garcia says that aerial arts can seem intimidating but are worth it. The practice is for all body sizes and strengths as it is incredibly adaptable. Challenge yourself to take on new means of expression, to move your body in ways you never thought possible.

For anyone unable to go in and practice the art, Garcia advises them to get upside down.

“Stay physical, continue thinking creative thoughts and do what inspires you. I dance almost all over my living room every day. The more we can stay in our creative spaces, even if that’s in our mind, the more we can bounce back. Breaks are important and difficult, but sometimes it’s needed,” she says. “Our creative processes need to breathe.”

The Momentum Aerial studio is open again for the fall class session this week with a limited number of spots for those who want to try an introductory class.

Margarita Cruz holds an MFA in Creative Writing from Northern Arizona University. She serves on the Northern Arizona Book Festival board and as editor-in-chief for Thin Air Magazine. Her work has been featured in The Tunnels and Susquehanna Review, among others.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0