All about skill: The art of martial arts

Do you remember the first time you saw The Karate Kid and began to imitate Ralph Macchio under the teachings of Mr. Miyagi? Or, watching Avatar: the Last Airbender for the first time and imitating bending the elements? The characters on the screen moved in ways that were beautiful and meaningful. Their bodies weren’t just defending themselves, they upheld old practices and martial arts forms that have been honed over thousands of years as well as captured by a myriad of artists in painting, literature and film.
Sacred Mountain, a martial arts studio in downtown Flagstaff offers Shaolin kung fu, one of the oldest and most well-known styles of kung fu, and tai chi, which is practiced both for defense and meditation.
Sacred Mountain’s Shifu Matthew Banks and instructors Colleen Walls and Sarah Franckum have been practicing martial arts for many years. All are well versed in its importance not only for defense, but also the health benefits and confidence it instills.
Banks, Walls and Franckum also teach the different animal forms of Shaolin kung fu, that is, imitations of the Dragon, Snake, Tiger, Leopard and Crane which are built into the very fabric of the practice.
“It’s a lot of fun because artistically it lets everyone explore these different modalities of training and martial arts,” Banks says. “Our animals have different corresponding connections with elements in Chinese medicine or different phases or changes. For example, tiger is very overwhelming and advanced. You can think of tiger as today’s traditional MMA. Crane is a metal or wind element. It’s creating space using range. Each of these ideas lets everyone focus on individual strengths.”
“You are observing different patterns in nature: how does a tiger or snake respond to a situation? We get to play off of that and pick and choose these ideas to work towards our own martial arts,” Walls chimes in.
Each animal form takes time and training to learn. In doing so, Banks explains that one is also gaining the skills to create their own patterns within the art. You continue to practice until you can adapt and alter moves for your situation. It’s like learning to draw circles until you can draw a human figure.
“Coming from a dance background, you’re dealing with a choreography situation. You’re thinking about what move or technique makes the most sense for the situation. It’s about evolving over time and becoming accustomed to the situation you’re in,” Walls says.
The Dragon is the last animal form one learns, not because it is inherently more difficult to master, but because it incorporates all the other elements. A water element, the Dragon also symbolizes creativity.
“It’s really easy to do something fast, it’s harder to do something slower with intention,” Banks says. “[Dragon] lets you explore your art through movement. You’ll see in the form of Dragon these very strong and light actions. Through this form, it lets you open up your martial arts and explore it.”
Franckum explains how pre-COVID-19 introductory class would begin with a focus on breathing, stretching and cardio before moving on to a short philosophical lesson. With quarantine, Sacred Mountain staff had to readjust to the space they utilize for training, however. In a sense, martial arts has become something they’ve learned from and can apply to real life. As difficult as it might be for them to find new ways to practice, it’s important.
“As you train, it becomes a part of your life. I can’t discern [between] the me who wasn’t doing this and the me who is doing this now,” Banks says. “Chinese martial arts, kung fu, translates as ‘skill through hard work and effort.’ Anything can be kung fu. In Chinese culture, there are three things associated with kung fu—wushu, gongfu and calligraphy.”
Wushu is the physical full contact martial arts we associate with kung fu. Gongfu is a tea ceremony that follows a set of procedures and skills. Calligraphy is the visual art of kung fu, a popular lettering technique. Each of these require an immense amount of mental and physical practice.
“Your mind is your worst enemy. Your mind is going to break down before anything else you do. Don’t get caught up in what can’t do right now, but understand that you will get there and look at how far you’ve grown,” Franckum says.
Martial arts are about skill and perseverance. The movements your body creates, akin to the animals it represents, exist for both combat and beauty. If you’re interested in learning, Sacred Mountain continues to host classes online. And, should you feel at all intimidated at the prospect of learning, Banks has some advice:
“Just do it. Saying, ‘I’ll start when I’m in shape enough,’ doesn’t work. You’ve just got to start. At Sacred Mountain, it doesn’t matter where your limitations are.”
