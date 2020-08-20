All about skill: The art of martial arts

“You are observing different patterns in nature: how does a tiger or snake respond to a situation? We get to play off of that and pick and choose these ideas to work towards our own martial arts,” Walls chimes in.

Each animal form takes time and training to learn. In doing so, Banks explains that one is also gaining the skills to create their own patterns within the art. You continue to practice until you can adapt and alter moves for your situation. It’s like learning to draw circles until you can draw a human figure.

“Coming from a dance background, you’re dealing with a choreography situation. You’re thinking about what move or technique makes the most sense for the situation. It’s about evolving over time and becoming accustomed to the situation you’re in,” Walls says.

The Dragon is the last animal form one learns, not because it is inherently more difficult to master, but because it incorporates all the other elements. A water element, the Dragon also symbolizes creativity.

“It’s really easy to do something fast, it’s harder to do something slower with intention,” Banks says. “[Dragon] lets you explore your art through movement. You’ll see in the form of Dragon these very strong and light actions. Through this form, it lets you open up your martial arts and explore it.”