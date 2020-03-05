A river runs through it: The art of boat building

A house of boats is docked at the end of a hilly street where I find Brad Dimmock, author, boatsman and owner of Fretwater Boatworks. He’s building a wooden dory, putting on the finishing touches just as I walk in. Two tiny green Briggs dories sit in the middle of his shop, a much larger one to their left. Pat, a longtime member of Dimmock’s Fretwater Boatworks crew, is sitting inside one of the boats.
Dimmock began running rivers in 1971 and fixing and building wooden dories not long after.
“In 1978 I went to work for Martin Litton. He was one of the first guys to bring his dories to the Grand Canyon,” he says. “You row wooden boats you end up doing some carpentry ‘cause you crash ‘em, I got used to fixing them up. In the late ‘90s, I started building some boats from scratch.”
Litton, a wilderness activist and environmentalist, helped shape dories for the wild Colorado River rapids at the bottom of the Grand Canyon alongside Jerry Briggs and P.T Reilly. Together, they took the shape of the so-called Mckenzie boat, a structure with a flatter bottom originally designed for whitewater rivers in Oregon, and fitted it for rapids on the Colorado River. With a stroke of engineering genius, they’d created a boat the river running community would fall in love with—the Grand Canyon dory.
“We drew [boats] up on our work table and figured out that the top and bottom bevel of the original Grand Canyon dory weren’t the same size so we began to fix it in newer versions. The ships got a whole lot more beautiful. It’s all in the little details. If you’re off an eighth, it’ll look like hell,” Dimmock says.
Dimmock’s workshop has a couple hulls on the walls and upstairs, a room of boats that have seen their time on the river. Those range from a replica of the box boat that honeymooners Glenn and Bessie Hyde disappeared in during a 1928 Colorado River trip, to an original Grand Canyon dory.
“We love [building boats], it’s just fun. It’s an adventure every day and we’re reinventing ways to make it better and prettier. It’s a real gratifying work because at the end of the day you’ll have done something spectacular with every boat you build. Think of a sonata—you’ll have five different pianists play the same piece but only a few just break your heart,” Dimmock says.
The boat building community is a small one and only a handful of people make a business out of it. Many learn to make dories themselves through people like Dimmock. Pat began his boat building career with Dimmock after he decided to make his own—those who care for and make boats make up a tight-knit community of artists.
“I come from a pretty scattered [biological] family. My family is the river community. It’s a very tight family,” Dimmock says.
Creating a mode of transportation that allows the community to keep moving is a big part of why Dimmock continues to create. Boat building is all about the details and the collaboration that makes it possible. The community that surrounds and rows these boats has become close out of necessity and love for the river, the process and each other.
“[Martin] Litton would say, ‘If someone asks you why you use these boats they’ll never understand no matter how many words you use if you can’t see what it is we’re doing and appreciate it for that,’ and I think that’s true with building them as well,” Dimmock says. “They’re beautiful, sexy creatures and you sort of fall in love with building them. There’s no other feeling like going down the river in a dory. You feel every little ripple, every little splash.”
Margarita Cruz is a MFA candidate for Creative Writing at Northern Arizona University. She serves on the Northern Arizona Book Festival board and as editor-in-chief for Thin Air Magazine. Her work has been featured in The Tunnels and Susquehanna Review.