A river runs through it: The art of boat building

A house of boats is docked at the end of a hilly street where I find Brad Dimmock, author, boatsman and owner of Fretwater Boatworks. He’s building a wooden dory, putting on the finishing touches just as I walk in. Two tiny green Briggs dories sit in the middle of his shop, a much larger one to their left. Pat, a longtime member of Dimmock’s Fretwater Boatworks crew, is sitting inside one of the boats.

Dimmock began running rivers in 1971 and fixing and building wooden dories not long after.

“In 1978 I went to work for Martin Litton. He was one of the first guys to bring his dories to the Grand Canyon,” he says. “You row wooden boats you end up doing some carpentry ‘cause you crash ‘em, I got used to fixing them up. In the late ‘90s, I started building some boats from scratch.”

Litton, a wilderness activist and environmentalist, helped shape dories for the wild Colorado River rapids at the bottom of the Grand Canyon alongside Jerry Briggs and P.T Reilly. Together, they took the shape of the so-called Mckenzie boat, a structure with a flatter bottom originally designed for whitewater rivers in Oregon, and fitted it for rapids on the Colorado River. With a stroke of engineering genius, they’d created a boat the river running community would fall in love with—the Grand Canyon dory.