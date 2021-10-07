The horror of horror: Filmmaker Rene Rivas on 'Judy' and the art of the scare

A good horror movie does much more than just scare.
It leaves your skin tingling and brain buzzing. A good horror film haunts your mind long after the credits roll.
In some of the most lasting horror films of our time, you hardly see anything at all — from Rosemary’s Baby to The Blair Witch Project and Jaws.
And yet these films have lodged themselves in our collective psyche like some unwanted succubus for decades.
And local filmmaker Rene Rivas knows this. The Flagstaff-based writer/producer/director capitalizes on this, creating the unthinkable on a self-funded budget alongside Vincente DiSanti and Bryan Goff.
The trio is behind two previous short films well within the horror genre, 2013’s Bloody Border, The Tent, the unreleased Northern and The Spirit of Haddonfield — an homage to John Carpenter’s 1978 classic, Halloween.
It’s no surprise Rivas went into horror. It’s been there for as long as he can remember, he looked forward to going to the grocery store as a kid to sneak a peek at the latest issue of horror magazine Fangoria and told his sister at age 11 that he wanted to be a director.
“Some people are put on this planet to be a doctor or lawyer,” he said. “I’m here to tell scary stories.”
They’re currently working on an upcoming short psychological horror thriller, Judy. On the eve of her wedding, Judy (Alaina Laethem) feels lost. She’s happy to be engaged to her fiancee, Peter (played by DiSanti), but can’t help feeling hidden in the shadow of his success. As she longs for a deeper meaning to her life, Judy’s prayers are answered when a dark force calls out to her in her dreams. Judy then proceeds down a new frightening path and embraces a change that will cost her everything she’s ever known.
Judy started out as a one-minute trailer with Rivas fixated on the striking images of the McAllister Ranch Barn during the height of the pandemic. It quickly evolved into a full production with Goff and DiSanti. The cast and crew are composed of locals to Flagstaff and the southwest.
“Judy is a beast of a whole different caliber,” Rivas said.
Previously, Rivas, Goff and DiSanti financed their films themselves, working day jobs to make it work, which allowed them a certain level of freedom in their filmmaking. But, of course, funding your own films can be limiting. But they took a different route with Judy. It was their most ambitious venture yet and turned to a crowd-funding campaign as they approached the final sequences. This allowed them to take it to the next level with an Indiegogo campaign surpassing the $5,000 goal at upwards of $9,000. That money took care of rentals, locations and more while shifting much of the weight off their shoulders (and bank accounts).
It also gave them the latitude to hand over the post-production to an outside editor, who finished up with professional polish, color corrections and other effects needs. Rivas didn’t want to reveal more about these effects but added that it’s like nothing they’ve ever done before. The final sequence alone involves 43 people, signaling something big.
“I think when people watch Judy, they’re going to see we’ve taken our productions and production value to the next level,” Rivas said. “It’s representative of where we are in 2021 and I couldn’t be prouder of everyone that took time out of their lives and day jobs to get behind this vision.
“We’ve all been putting blood, sweat and tears into this production and I really think people will see that,” Rivas added.
Judy is set to premiere on the film festival circuit in early 2022. Rivas hinted there will likely be an opportunity to see it locally, too.
Horror fans can still get in on the film. The Indiegogo campaign is still open and donors can get their hands on merch, an exclusive VHS of the film, co-producer credits and more by contributing. Visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/judy-a-short-horror-film--2#/ to learn more and pitch in.
Bree Burkitt is the editor of Flag Live! and her favorite horror film is the 1974 slasher, Black Christmas. Contact her at bburkitt@azdailysun.com.