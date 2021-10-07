The horror of horror: Filmmaker Rene Rivas on 'Judy' and the art of the scare

“Some people are put on this planet to be a doctor or lawyer,” he said. “I’m here to tell scary stories.”

They’re currently working on an upcoming short psychological horror thriller, Judy. On the eve of her wedding, Judy (Alaina Laethem) feels lost. She’s happy to be engaged to her fiancee, Peter (played by DiSanti), but can’t help feeling hidden in the shadow of his success. As she longs for a deeper meaning to her life, Judy’s prayers are answered when a dark force calls out to her in her dreams. Judy then proceeds down a new frightening path and embraces a change that will cost her everything she’s ever known.

Judy started out as a one-minute trailer with Rivas fixated on the striking images of the McAllister Ranch Barn during the height of the pandemic. It quickly evolved into a full production with Goff and DiSanti. The cast and crew are composed of locals to Flagstaff and the southwest.

“Judy is a beast of a whole different caliber,” Rivas said.