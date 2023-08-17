After more than a three-year wait, the Theatrikids production of “Matilda: The Musical” will take the stage for two weekends beginning Friday, Aug. 18, at Theatrkios. The production marks the 20th year that TheatriKids has offered a summer creative outlet for children in Flagstaff.

“Being able to do something I never thought I’d be able to get closure with is really surreal, and it feels like a miracle,” said Claire Campbell, a 10th-grade student at Northland Preparatory Academy who plays the part of Matilda. Campbell was in sixth grade at Mount Elden Middle School when she was originally cast in the role but the COVID pandemic halted the production just days before the show’s run.

“But now that I’ve got the chance to do it again, I’m really excited,” Campbell said. “I felt really nervous about Matilda before, and of course, I’m still nervous, but I feel a lot more confident and prepared this time.”

The stage musical is based on the novel by Roald Dahl, with music and lyrics written by Tim Minchin and a book by Dennis Kelly. The story follows a young girl who can make objects move with her mind. She loves reading and has an active imagination. Although neglected by her parents, she finds inspirational allies in a teacher and a librarian while she strives to overcome the pressures of a harsh world.

The production is being co-directed by Joe Maniglia and co-directed and choreographed by Jan Rominger. Maniglia said that there are more than 60 adults and children in the sprawling story, with the youngest cast member being 7 years old. There is a cadre of “littles” and a cadre of “bigs,” with an assorted smattering of adults playing parts in the narrative of the piece. Everybody in the summer workshop gets a part in the production. Many of the adults in the musical are TheatriKids alumni themselves who now have children in the program.

Maniglia, who has been the education director for TheatriKids for the last 13 years, took over for Rominger, who started the summer program for children.

“We wanted to do something special and to celebrate Jan for her contribution,” Maniglia said of choosing “Matilda” to return to the stage after such a long wait.

“‘Matilda is my favorite musical of all time, and I am delighted that we can perform this adorable production in Flagstaff.” Rominger said. Rominger has been in theater since she was a child, began volunteering at Theatrikos more than 20 years ago. The executive director at the time agreed to let her try to get a program off the ground. “I realized the potential for using the theater space during the summer months for a theater education program,”

That first year, there were 32 young actors, ages 7 to 16, and the next year, the program expanded to 75.

“We knew that not only was there a great need for this type of offering for young people, we also realized that this would be an amazing fundraiser for Theatrikos,” Rominger said.

Maniglia added that TheatriKids offers children in the area a creative outlet during the summer months. Flagstaff is known as a city where the arts are supported and vibrant, so to offer a creative outlet where children learn teamwork and cooperation and to express themselves was obvious. Audiences can expect two and a half hours of pure, family-friendly enjoyment.

“And they’re also going to have their heartstrings tugged watching a child come into power, and gentleness and positivity,” Maniglia added.

Campbell said, “I hope when people see the musical that they are as moved by it as I have been over the course of three years.”

If you go ...

What: TheatriKids presents “Matilda: The Musical”

When: Aug. 18 – 27, Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Where: Doris Harper-White Playhouse, 11 W. Cherry Ave., in Flagstaff

Tickets: $12