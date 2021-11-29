Untamed Shrews: Podcast from Flag Shakes 'shrews" tackles being a woman in theater

Nowadays, there’s a podcast for everything. Scrolling through the list of the most popular podcasts in the U.S. showcases podcast topics like true crime, daily news, interview talk shows, celebrity-hosted podcasts, office talk and many other obscure and standard topics.

But there’s a new addition to that list – a podcast about being a woman in theater.

The ​​Untamed Shrews podcast was started by the women behind the Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival in April 2021. The name is a play on Shakespeare’s comedy “The Taming of the Shrew” and the monthly podcast is hosted by Executive Director Dawn Tucker, Production Manager Becki Zaritsky and Marketing Director Hannah Fontes, who fondly refer to themselves as “the shrews.”

Fontes said the initial idea of starting a podcast came from their staff meetings. Fontes, Tucker and Zaritsky would chat together, laugh and share stories. The dynamic between the three of them felt like a podcast already.

“During the pandemic, I was listening to a ton of podcasts,” Fontes said. “I was specifically listening to one podcast that was two ladies and I loved it a lot, it made me giggle and I always looked forward to it every week when a new podcast came out. I started realizing that when the three of us would sit in staff meetings, we would sit, chat and giggle and it kind of felt like that kind of conversation. And I asked them if they thought anyone would want to listen to us and so that was where the idea came from.”

After reaching an agreement to record their podcast at Flagstaff-based studio Sun Sounds, compiling an illustration from Calliope Luedeker and a theme song from Cadence Lamb, they were on their way. In their first episode, the three introduced themselves and set the show up for the type of topics they would cover in the future: “show-mances,” body image issues, gender-bending, motherhood and much more.

“We had all of the pieces of a podcast and so we just did it,” Fontes said. “ . . . These are my gals that I already liked chatting with, and that’s how it started.”

The Untamed Shrews name, while a reference to Shakespeare is also a reference to the shows primary focus – women. Fontes said they wanted a name that would not only represent the theater, but also what it feels like to be a woman in theater. But that doesn’t mean the podcast is just for women. The topics are intended to be relatable to all, regardless of gender or whether they are in the theater.

“The podcast is that women talk theater, but we hope that not just women can identify,” Zaritsky said. “It touches on a lot of pertinent topics inside the performing arts world but also outside of the performing arts world. It’s geared toward women but that’s because we are three women, so obviously that’s our particular perspective. But hopefully, it can reach everybody.”

Fontes, Zaritsky and Tucker have years of experience among the three of them, and they wanted to bring all their unique perspectives to the show. Each of them comes from different theatrical backgrounds, such as production managing, marketing, choreography, executive directing, costuming and numerous other roles. These positions and unique backgrounds are something they wanted to incorporate into the show, so they could cover many topics across the board.

Guests have included Betsy Mugavero formerly of Southwest Shakespeare Festival on motherhood, Raquel McKenzie of Flag Shakes on equity and casting and composer Candace Lamb on using music in shows.

Tucker, who founded Flag Shakes, said she also wanted the Flagstaff audience to know about their podcast because it focuses on the local community here. It’s a chance to highlight many of Flagstaff’s organizations, businesses and people.

“It’s a local podcast,” Tucker said. “A lot of our guests are local. Of course, we bring in some from all over, but one of the things I’m really proud of is that this is a Flagstaff-based podcast. We have a lot of opportunities to talk and share not just what it’s like to be a woman in theater but specifically what it’s like to be in the arts scene here in our town. It’s such a lovely art scene and we’re so proud to be part of it because there’s always something going on. This is your hometown podcast.”

More than 10 episodes are currently available with more in the works. In the future, they hope to cover more topics, introduce new guests and to build their audience.

The Untamed Shrews podcast Listen to The Untamed Shrews podcast on ​​sunsounds.org, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, YouTube or Stitcher.

Sabrina Proffitt is a contributor to Flag Live! Reach her at s.proffitt.official@gmail.com.

