Two years of love and labor: Debut of Sara Bendel Ryan’s Hardy Girls

For Sara Bendel Ryan, local playwright and member of the Flagstaff Music Theatre, finding inspiration to write her first musical was the last thing she expected.

A little over two years ago, before the nation was stricken by the pandemic, Ryan and her husband decided to go on a weekend holiday to La Posada in Winslow. While they were there, Ryan came across some interesting memorabilia from the hotel’s past.

“There was a little museum… that talked about the Harvey Girls, and I heard about them before. So, on the way back we were just talking, and [I thought] I could write a story about this… This would be a great story.” Ryan said.

“I pretty much started writing around that [concept] because it was a fresh idea,” said Ryan. “I've [made] a kind of a general outline, but… I put that aside and worked on other projects for a while and then came back to it.”

At the time Ryan was working on the production of Something Rotten with FAME (Flagstaff Arts, Music and Education), but the production was halted because of the pandemic. During the lockdown, Ryan refocused her energy and worked on a children’s book as she fleshed out her play. As time went on, Ryan became the principal lyricist, composer and playwright.

“I loved writing the songs and I did a lot of it,” Ryan said. Her favorite part of this venture was coming up with the songs and writing the characters. “I knew where I wanted the songs to come [in the play], and I loved writing the songs.”

However, everything wasn’t smooth sailing for Ryan. There were several obstacles that she had to overcome in order to see her vision realized. One of which was a rather large hurdle.

“I'm a violinist. I play in the symphony, and I can write melodies and I could write the harmonies, but coming to the cords and the piano accompaniment, that was really difficult because I don't play the piano.” Ryan said. “I've never written music before either… but my husband really helped with that stuff.”

With his support and familiarity with the piano, Ryan was able to overcome this drawback and move forward with production. Other members of her family also pitched in to help bring her play to life. Some helped create the set design and props while her sister created the costumes.

While everything else was coming together, there was just one more set back: the name of her play. While initially the play was named Harvey Girls after the real women that worked in the Harvey Houses, Ryan had to change the name to Hardy Girls because of copyright issues.

The real life Harvey Girls were a quintessential part of the Fred Harvey Company’s Harvey Houses. These hospitality establishments were strategically placed along the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway during the late 1800’s and early 1900’s. The young women that were hired to work there are often credited for helping “civilize the American southwest.”

Their legacy is cemented in the southwest so much so that it reached almost mythical proportions. It was only a matter of time before someone would take inspiration from their stories. That happened in 1942 when Samuel Hopkins Adam penned a novel titled The Harvey Girls which was later adapted to the silver screen by MGM and starred Judy Garland in the lead. While both Ryan and Adam drew from the mythology of the Harvey Girls, the similarity between Ryan’s play, Adam’s novel and the film adaptation ends there.

In Ryan’s play the fictional entrepreneur Sam Hardy decides to try to get the jump on Fred Harvey in the Flagstaff area.

“Fred Harvey's gonna come and buy up this property, and we should do it first and put up our own house. It's going to be the Hardy house,” Ryan said of the character’s motivation. While Sam Hardy is the character to set off the inciting incident, he is not the lead character. In fact Ryan decided to go a different route.

“I didn’t want to make one person the lead. Everyone has their own little story line,” Ryan expanded on the premise. “I did that on purpose [because] I don’t like it when someone is in a show and they don’t get to do very much… the cast is all there together.”

Ryan maintained this stance in her writing with the themes of unity and inclusion sneaking into the play’s foreground throughout the show.

“It’s [about] how they build a community with each other to survive, being out here in the West and being lonely and being away from their families. So, they become a family.” Ryan said. Unity and inclusion may be a major theme in play but it doesn’t detract from the girls’ individuality and self determination as they move out west.

“One of them left her fiancé at the altar because she didn't wanna be sucked into… an arranged marriage. Two of them worked in a factory. They’re cousins, and they were trying to escape a bad boss and working in a factory.” said Ryan. Another stand-out character is a young woman named Calamity, a hatchet thrower from a circus, who was tired of constantly traveling and decided to join the Hardy Girls.

Bringing these great characters to life on stage will be the FAME actors, and if one thing’s for certain, Hardy Girls: The Musical is already shaping out to be a success.

Hardy Girls: The Musical debuted at the Museum of Northern Arizona in Branigar Hall on July 29th. A final performance can be seen Sunday, July 31st at 2:00 pm. Tickets are available at the door or online at Eventbrite.com; just search Hardy Girls: The Musical. Price for general admission starts at $10.00.