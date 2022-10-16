Theatrikos celebrates their 50th anniversary with a ribbon cutting, news lease signing and sign unveiling

Theatrikos’ new lease with the city for residency in Doris Harper-White Playhouse is for 25/50/75 years. That’s a 25 year lease with two 25 year renewal options to 50 and 75 years. The new lease will enable Theatrikos to do some long term planning and significant fundraising. Both of which will improve our shows and our service to the community. It'll also demonstrates the city's support for the arts and economic value of the arts downtown. Theatrikos is a driver of the downtown economy and this new lease enables us to continue that mission.