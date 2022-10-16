Theatrikos celebrates their 50th anniversary with a ribbon cutting, news lease signing and sign unveiling

Theatrikos’ new lease with the city for residency in Doris Harper-White Playhouse is for 25/50/75 years. That’s a 25 year lease with two 25 year renewal options to 50 and 75 years. The new lease will enable Theatrikos to do some long term planning and significant fundraising. Both of which will improve our shows and our service to the community. It'll also demonstrates the city's support for the arts and economic value of the arts downtown. Theatrikos is a driver of the downtown economy and this new lease enables us to continue that mission.
City of Flagstaff Vice Mayor Miranda Sweet and Theatrikos executive director Chris Verrill signed the new lease and celebrated with a champagne toast. Vice Mayor Sweet read a proclamation announcing that as Theatrikos Week in Flagstaff.
We then continued the celebration by unveiling a new historical marker and two new signs. Sweet and Verrill unveiled the historical marker. The sign on the corner was unveiled by Theatrikos board president Stan Sutherland and immediate past president Terri Brenneman. The main sign on the building was unveiled Karen McCall and Heather Overton, the daughter and granddaughter of Doris Harper-White.