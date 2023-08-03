A great poet once said, “Some are born great, some achieve greatness and some have greatness thrust upon them.” While most don’t know the origin of the quote, those that are familiar with it might have forgotten that it was written by the Bard of Avon himself, William Shakespeare. It might be more surprising that the quote comes from a dialogue from the romantic comedy “The Twelfth Night,” which was recently performed by the Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival (Flag Shakes) as a part of their Shakespeare under the stars series.

For those unfamiliar with “The Twelfth Night,” it's a tale as old as time: a woman survives a shipwreck, then disguises herself as a man to find employment only to fall in love with her employer, who is actively sending the woman to woo another woman on his behalf, who then falls in love with our heroine disguised as a man… Maybe a tale as old as time is a bit of a stretch; but it is a tale, and it is old. Ultimately, “The Twelfth Night” is about love, loss and identity.

At the opening of the play the Countess Olivia has shut herself away after having lost her father and brother while Viola grieves for her brother whom she was separated from in the shipwreck. Because of her status and hailing from a foreign land, Viola disguises herself as a young man and gains employment in the local Count’s house and begins to forge a new identity for herself. From there, hilarity ensues as identities are mistaken and different characters pursue their own agendas, such as the floundering attempts of Count Orsino to court Oliva and her servants' pranks that humble the arrogant steward Malvolio. A line from the reclusive Olivia best sums up the entirety of the play, “Why, this is very midsummer madness.”

The midsummer madness took place at Lowell Observatory, setting the performance under the stars to heighten the spectacle. The tent used for the performance presented an unorthodox stage set-up for the cast to work with. Since the audience surrounded the stage from all sides there was no set in the traditional sense, which somehow worked in favor of the cast and the audience, allowing the actors to freely roam around and turn rhetorical statements and questions to the nearest audience member. The engagement with the audience heightened the performance and made some scenes even more comical than one would experience from a traditional stage show. It also highlighted the cast's acting prowess and allowed for better reading of facial expressions from the actors. The actors were also able to project their voices perfectly, so it wasn’t overwhelming being near an actor delivering their line and still being able to hear what the actors were saying while they were on the opposite side of the tent.

Another highlight was the live music played during certain scenes and during the intermission. The modern music selection was a great match for the scenes they accompanied, and it made sense narratively when they were included. The stand-out example of this was the intro: while the love sick Count Orsino, played by seasoned Shakespeare actor Justus Burkitt, gave the opening lines “If music be the food of love, play on,” Audrey Young, who plays Feste the Fool sang “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” Overall the production of “The Twelfth Night” was brilliant.

For all the Shakespeare lovers who might be a little put out that they missed a wonderful rendition of the play, there is still time to catch additional performances of “The Twelfth Night,” and Flag Shakes will also be performing the iconic tragedy that is “Romeo and Juliet.”

“We’ll be doing both shows [the weekend of Aug. 5],” Burkitt said about the plays. “If anyone wants to compare and contrast between the plays they can catch the double feature.”

“There will be a slightly different cast between shows, but a lot of us will be in both shows,” Racquel McKenzie added. McKenzie is the equality and casting director, dance choreographer and the actor who plays Olivia in “The Twelfth Night” and Lady Capulet in “Romeo and Juliet.”

“There’s a funny parallel between the characters I’m playing and with the characters played by Marcus Winn,” Christian McScheffery said about being in both plays. McScheffery played Maria in “The Twelfth Night” and will play Juliet in the upcoming show. “I like how Maria is with Sir Toby, and Juliet is with Romeo. So it’s been fun to have that parallel between the shows.”

“Comparing and contrasting the two characters has been great,” Winn said, expanding on McScheffrey's statement. This year has been Winn’s debut with Flag Shakes. “It's nice exploring the different aspects of love. Toby and Maria’s love is different from Romeo and Juliet. Just finding the love between those two dynamics has been really cool.”

Whether you're interested in comedy or tragedy, Flag Shakes will have you entertained with marvelously acted plays penned by the Bard himself. Both plays are being directed by renowned Shakespeare director Jim Warren. Shakespeare under the stars is being held at the Lowell Observatory the weekends of Aug. 4 and Aug. 11. The full schedule for the festival, as well as ticket sales, is available on the Flag Shakes website at flagshakes.org.