A school shooting. A challenging employee. Pharmaceutical misdeeds. Pirates taking over an office.

The themes are varied and full of laughter, drama and sorrow – all within 10 minutes.

The annual Northern Arizona Playwriting Showcase, taking place Sep. 16 and 17 at the Weatherford Hotel downtown, will feature performances by a host of new and veteran local actors being directed by new and veteran local directors.

“It’s an event that showcases new, short plays and involves the Flagstaff community as directors and actors to showcase local talent and local theater,” said Ann Cummins, retired NAU creative writing professor who helped create the event with some of her graduate students 15 years ago. Since 2010, Cummins has collaborated with veteran actor, Linda Sutera, as co-producers of the showcase. Sutera oversees the theatrical production while Cummins organizes the playwriting contest.

Cummins said that 10 plays were selected by a panel of judges. The winning playwrights come from all over the country, including three from Arizona, one from Flagstaff, and there’s even one from New Zealand.

“The pool this year was big,” Cummins added, stating that 76 submissions were received, which is three times more than the previous year.

There will be a total of eight directors, two of them directing multiple plays in the showcase, and 11 actors shifting among the 29 parts featured in the 10 plays. Typically, actors audition for each role.

“We felt it would be good to have a smaller cast of actors,” Cummins said, to keep the production more manageable in scope.

In the past, the showcase plays have featured up to three characters, but that changed this year, Cummins said. One play has two characters, while another has nine.

Another change from the previous year is the venue. This year, the showcase will be staged at the Weatherford Hotel, which, according to Drew Purcell, former Theatrikos executive director and current Weatherford employee, was where Theatrikos got its start in the basement back in 1972.

“It seemed like a good way to celebrate the playwrights and actors,” Purcell said.

Nichole Katz, theater veteran who is directing one of the plays, added, “The focus is on the text. We honor the playwrights’ words … It’s a celebration of art.”

The format will be that of a performance reading, with actors holding the scripts in their hands to get the dialogue right. Narration will be done by veteran actor Tony Sutera and piano backing by S.E. Willis.

“It’s good community theater,” Cummins said. “There’s a wide variety of theater experience and relevant subject matter.”

It’s also a place where people can order drinks and food.

Katz is directing A Valentine for Ellie, a somber, deep piece of a parent’s grief in the wake of a school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL. She took on the play because, she said, it is her hometown school.

“I felt compelled to direct that play,” she said, adding that it speaks to the identification of trauma in perpetrators before it’s too late.

Veteran actor Kelly Gibbs will be playing three parts during the showcase, including a part in A Valentine for Ellie.

“This is a first for me,” Gibbs said of appearing in the showcase. “I’m really looking forward to this.”

In Valentine, Gibbs plays a woman whose daughter is killed in the school shooting. In Black Flag, she has to change tone to comedy as an office celebrates Pirate’s Day. And she rounds out her parts with A Month of Mondays, where she goes back to a serious role of a mother whose daughter is concerned she is in mental decline.

Actor Karly Moyers is an NAU Theatrical Performance graduate and acting, to her, “… was a bug that bit me, and I can’t get it off.” She is featured in three performances, including serving as Gibbs’ daughter in Valentine.

“I found a community here, and I have an opportunity to serve my community through these performances,” Moyers said.

Proceeds for the performances at the Weatherford cover the cost of putting on the showcase and will help support next year’s event. The showcase is sponsored by NAPS and the Northern Arizona University English Department.

If you go …

What: Northern Arizona Playwriting Showcase

Where: Historic Weatherford Hotel, 23 N. Leroux St., downtown.

When: Saturday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m.

Tickets: $10 at the door. Drinks and food may be purchased before performances and during intermission.

Info: Visit the Northern Arizona Playwriting Showcase at arizonaplaywriting.org.