Review: Flag Shakes' "The Comedy of Errors" lives up to its ubiquitous name

From Oct. 7-16 Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival (FlagShakes) presented its fall production of "The Comedy of Errors" to the Flagstaff community. The production ultimately culminated in afternoons of laughter and standing ovations.

Though you may think you know Shakespeare’s timeless "The Comedy of Errors", FlagShakes was still able to put their own Western spin on it. The storyline and scripts remained true to Shakespeare’s original intentions, however the actors were adorned in Western themed costumes, surrounded by a set with a Western look and most, if not all, of the actors took on a “twangy” accent to boot.

Throughout the show, the actors entered from behind the audience; this production method allowed the audience to feel much more involved in the production. As the scenes transitioned, there was always an actor playing the acoustic guitar, comfortably bridging the transitions.

Despite the constant character confusion that permeates the entirety of this play, the overall understanding of the audience remains clear; this clarity, that is only applicable to the audience, creates an entertaining atmosphere for attendees to simply enjoy the lively chaos ensuing in front of them.

The servant twins of the play — both named Dromio — were easily the most spirited and vibrant characters in the production. Their performances resulted in some of the loudest laughter the crowd could muster.

Even though the servant twins stood out from the rest, all of the actors involved in the production partook in a sort of “over-acting” type of performance. Their movements and dialogues were done with such excessive extravagance that it added even more humor to the comedy.

An increasing level of madness and confusion ultimately characterizes this production. However, it was performed in a way that remains exceptionally comedic to audience members of all ages. FlagShakes’ rendition of “The Comedy of Errors” truly erred on the side of laughter this fall. The production company also invites community members to join them in their final production of the year, “Gift of the Magi” when it hits the stage in December.