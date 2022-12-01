Rediscovering the magic in life: Theatrikos rounds out its 50th season with the audience favorite “Miracle on 34th Street”

He’s got the white beard and hair. He seems jolly enough. The red suit certainly suits him, but ... there’s no such thing as Santa Claus, right?

Not if a young child, who sees the magical and the miraculous in life, has anything to say about it.

Theatrikos Theatre Company closes out its 50th anniversary season with a production of “Miracle on 34th Street,” an audience favorite throughout the years.

“Miracle on 34th Street” is based on the story by Valentine Davies and is a community theatre staple for the holiday season. It tells the tale of an older, white-haired and bearded man who calls himself Kris Kringle and gets hired by a large department store to be Santa Claus. Problem is, the old man says he really is, truly, THE Santa Clause. He is in jeopardy of being locked away as delusional, but a young girl comes to his rescue. Court is in session. Will the evidence bear out the old man’s claim?

The production has a total of 32 adult and child actors.

“We live in a very divided time where people their opinions their feelings the truth it's all up in the air,” said director Joe Maniglia, a staple of the Theatrikos stage. “The show is set in 1948, so World War II has just ended people are coming back from that and are looking for something to believe in – something that gives them hope something that gives them strength.”

Maniglia added that he thinks it is faith, that believing in something when common sense tells you not to, that allows the show to relate well to everyone.

“I've enjoyed having adults and children work together to put on a show that the whole family can come to,” Maniglia said. “Having the adults learn from the kids about imagination and wonder and having the kids learn from the adults how to develop character and the process of acting has been a win-win on both accounts.”

Cast member Glenn Hansen said, “Everyone can relate to this story – one that instills the magic of the holiday season. It attempts to address the question, ‘Can such a person as Santa exist?’ And the answer fills us with peace, hope, goodwill and the motivation to help others.”

Hansen added that the story reminds us to look past the cynical commercialization of Christmas and see family, appreciate on another, to slow down.

“Community theatre brings people from all parts of the community together to tell a story worth experiencing, worth thinking about and ultimately worth embracing,” Hansen said. “I think that's what is happening with this show – presenting a story to Flagstaff to think about, to take that story, embrace it and use it to make changes that are important to us all.”

Cast member Lisa Coe said, “I always enjoy being a part of the Christmas shows at Theatrikos Theatre Company. There’s just a positive, warm, and fun ‘magical’ atmosphere of work and fellowship among cast and crew, I think, because of the holiday season and because we all want to share the happy nostalgia with each other and the community.”

The production of “Miracle on 34th Street” had to be part of the 50th anniversary season, said Chris Verrill, executive director. In preparation for the 50th season, Theatrikos surveyed audiences on what shows from the past they’d like to see. “Miracle” came in near the top of the list.

“It’s an amazing accomplishment for any theatre to reach 50 years,” said Chris Verrill, executive director of Theatrikos Theatre Company. “Our cast and crew – from the (Tony and Linda) Suteras who’ve been with us for 30-plus years to new ones doing their first show with ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ – all have made these 50 years possible. More importantly than cast and crew, it’s the community. The city of Flagstaff, our patrons, are what have made Theatrikos a success. We look forward to being here another 50 years.”

If you go ...

What: Theatrikos Theatre Company production of “Miracle on 34th Street”

When: Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday. Dec. 18. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m.

Where: Theatrikos Theatre Company Doris Harper-White Playhouse, 11 W. Cherry Ave., downtown

Cost: $20-$26 per person

Info: Masks are strongly encouraged but not required. On Sunday matinees, both masks and proof of vaccination are required. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit https://theatrikos.com.