Life after loss: ‘The Cemetery Club’ offers an oasis of friendship and love in the desert of grief’s solitude

Three widows, lifelong friends, stand at the foot of the graves of their husbands.

It would seem, on the face of it, that it would be difficult to find anything to laugh and smile about in such a situation. Yet, somehow, in exploring the closeness of their friendship, the widows can and do.

Theatrikos Theatre Company continues its 50th anniversary run of audience favorites with “The Cemetery Club,” by Ivan Menchell. The play will be the first time directing for Gina Marie Byars, a familiar face in the Theatrikos family.

“The part that really spoke to me was the connection to people who have passed,” Byars said. “We all have somebody we’ve lost. How do we process that? How do we honor our ancestors and the relationships that develop before and after a loss?”

The cast includes Lisa Jayne as Ida, “Anita di Ploma” as Lucille, Christine Fredericks as Doris, James “Jamey” Hasapis as Sam, and Lina Wallen as Mildred.

The play centers on the friendship among widows Ida, Lucille and Doris, and the individual perspectives they have on the death of their husbands, and when Ida considers a relationship with widower Sam, her friends aren’t so keen to let her go without a fight.

Chris Verrill, Theatrikos executive director, said that the play is an exploration of enduring friendships and the power of love.

“‘Cemetery Club’ has the power to touch the audience,” Verrill said. “The show keeps up a brisk pace as the actors lob one-liners. It’s the right kind of direction for this material and keeps the audience laughing.”

Byars said her primary focus as director is to pull authenticity out of their performances.

“It’s been fun watching the actors stretch a bit further than they were expecting,” Byars said. “If the characters are believable ... then, as an audience, they can relate and it’s a step more than entertainment.”

She added that it allows audience members to go deeper into the story and come away with a new perspective about themselves as they reflect on their similarities and differences with the characters on the stage.

Jayne said that Ida is a woman who is ready to move on with her life, but her friends, for reasons meaningful to them, are reluctant to let her. She meets Sam, a widower, at the cemetery during one of the women’s visits, and Lucille and Doris are against it.

“She’s a very nurturing person,” Jayne said, adding that Ida wants a relationship, to care for another man. “She’s been so lonely since her husband died.”

What Jayne finds most remarkable about the play is the presence of characters who aren’t there – the husbands who have died. It is they who have had the greatest impact on how the three women are moving through life in the wake of their deaths, like a planet orbiting a dead star. Her approach to inhabiting the character of Ida is to connect with her own grief and sense of loss and to look to the future.

“She’s not too old, in her mind, to find another love,” Jayne said. “And she has to process the betrayal of her friends to that reconnection.”

The actor, whose stage name is Anita di Ploma, said the focus to create the character of Lucille was to go deeper than just being the “comic relief” of the trio. Lucille uses comedy to deflect from a very unhappy relationship with her husband before his death.

“She has a very different kind of grief from the other two ladies,” di Ploma said. “It’s a grief for what could have been.”

di Ploma added that Lucille is a very wounded person, and all that needed to be done as an actor was access similar personal experiences.

“The more I work with the character, the more I understand there are elements of Lucille in me,” di Ploma said. “The friendship the three of them have is very deep and authentic, even though there are problems.”

The fear of losing that friendship is why Lucille and Doris do what they do.

Wallen faces the prospect of finding the exact opposite of her true nature in filling out the role of Mildred.

“The woman has no clue about her surroundings,” Wallen said, adding that Mildred is surface, a show-off, a person with no understanding of the bond the three friends have to offer a stark contrast to the connection they have.

Hasapis, in finding Sam, accessed his own grief in losing his husband. It is a role he can inhabit, act out and experience emotionally to work through his own grief.

“Art helps us work through life changes,” Hasapis said.

Sam finds himself hurt by the fact that Ida’s friends don’t want to see her emerge from her grief and continue living her life – which shows they aren’t as concerned about Ida as they are about themselves and their friendship, Hasapis said. When a partner dies, there is a loss of identity, and it is difficult to make the effort to face the fears of dating, of rejection, of loving someone again.

“And this play demonstrates that,” Hasapis said.

Fredericks said that Doris does not like change and that it is difficult for her.

“In a sense, her life hasn’t changed on a day-to-day basis,” Fredericks said. “She has no inclination or desire to move beyond it.”

It is that concrete steadfastness not to accept change that leads Doris to become the epiphany of the story and carries the heavy message that life is precious and short and is meant for – living.

If you go ...

What: “The Cemetery Club” by Ivan Menchell

Where: Theatrikos Threatre Company, 11 W. Cherry Ave., downtown

When: Oct. 7-23, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Note: An opening night reception has been resumed due to lack of COVID safety protocols. Masks are strongly encouraged, but not required, except for Sunday matinees, which will require masks and proof of vaccination. Concessions are open, except Sundays.

Cost: $18 to $24.

Info: For more details about “The Cemetery Club,” or to purchase tickets, visit www.theatrikos.com.