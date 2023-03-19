With a permanent cast of local drag queens and a rotating cast of out-of-town queens, hosted by Anya C. Mann and DJ Bear Cole, The Takeover is a monthly event that hits the Yucca North stage every first Friday. With only a $5 door charge that goes to charity, these queens work off of tips alone, giving back to the community and providing the town with a fun night of entertainment.

Zane Jacobs, President Elect of Flagstaff Pride, said this monthly event has been gaining state-wide recognition since its start. By mixing performances by well-known and awarded Flagstaff queens and welcoming out-of-towners, the show has a recipe for success. For people who aren’t able to travel out of Flagstaff or even out of Arizona, this show is bringing the queens to them.

“We bring in four out-of-town queens and four local queens, and we put them together,” Jacobs said. “We have these out-of-town queens takeover Flagstaff but also include our Flagstaff queens who are killing it right now. The out-of-town queens are from all over, some from Tucson, we had one from Denver, last month we had a few from Las Vegas. They come from all over and our show is becoming well known. What’s great about our show is that people who aren’t able to get to those big cities are able to see these queens here in Flagstaff, which is really amazing.”

The door charge is donated to different charities every month. Jacobs said they have donated past show’s doors to Club Q for the survivors in Colorado, The Literacy Center, Creative Flagstaff and more. This month, the door charge will go back to Flagstaff Pride to sponsor the queens performing at Phoenix Pride.

“There are a lot of drag shows in Flagstaff which have been popping up all over, which is amazing – and I’m so for it because I want to see one everywhere – but ours is so different,” Jacobs said. “Ours is a not-for-profit event. We donate the whole door back. The queens work for free, they only work off of tips. Nowhere else is doing that and we’re the only one that has a permanent cast. “In the past, we’ve had drag kings and non-binary entertainers, it’s not just drag queens,” Zane said. “Every month is different, it’s never the same show so it’s worth coming out every month to see.”

Yucca North is a newer Flagstaff venue, opening in 2020 during the pandemic, that is really making a name for itself. Since its beginning, the Yucca North team and manager Chloe Ramsey have been focusing on booking all kinds of entertainment to bring in the entire Flagstaff community.

“We do indie shows, metal shows, we do hip-hop, we do drag shows, we do DJ shows,” Ramsey said. “Diversity here is really important to us. We’re not just a punk rock bar, we’re not just a metal bar and we’re not just a dive bar. We want to accommodate everybody and have all types of the community come in here and feel welcome and get some entertainment.”

Looking forward, Yucca North and Flagstaff Pride will continue their partnership each month with The Takeover each first Friday. Yucca North is also going to host the official Flagstaff Pride after party in June. Jacobs and his team has been hard at work planning for Pride in the Pines, happing on June 17 and 18. For the first time in its history, Pride in the Pines will have a parade in downtown Flagstaff.

“Pride will be just growing and evolving that whole weekend,” Jacobs said. “We’re going to have a parade, we’re going to do bar crawls, we’re doing the event, after parties, we’ll have smaller drag shows throughout all the bars in Flagstaff. There will be so much happening that weekend on June 17 and 18.”

To learn more about Yucca North, head to their website. To learn more about Flagstaff Pride and Pride in the Pines, Flag Pride's website.