Harvey Girls get a new name: Local playwright brings musical to the Museum of Northern Arizona

While Flagstaff might not be a national hotspot for musical theater like Broadway in New York or the Strip in Las Vegas, there are many talented, local playwrights and theater companies bringing quality productions home. One of these playwrights is Sarah Bendel Ryan, a member of the Flagstaff Music Theatre, who is debuting her original play Hardy Girls: the Musical at the Museum of Northern Arizona from July 29 to the 31.

Sarah has drawn inspiration from the real life Harvey Girls. These young women moved out west and found work in the Fred Harvey Company’s Harvey Houses—a booming hospitality chain that changed the way people travel across the mid- and south-west. The idea came to Ryan while she and her husband were staying at La Posada in Winslow and came across some Harvey House memorabilia. La Posada was once a Fred Harvey Co. hotel that operated from the 1930s through the late 1950s. It has since been restored and reopened as a historic hotel.

Since the title Harvey Girls is copyrighted due to the Samuel Hopkins Adam novel and the film of the same name, Ryan had to change the play's name to Hardy Girls.

Hardy Girls is a musical comedy set at the turn of the 20th century in the American Wild West. Each Hardy Girl has their own reason for moving west and working in the Hardy House, but along the way, the girls bond, learn to cooperate and have several misadventures.

Hardy Girls: the Musical is a real labor of love for Ryan who, not only wrote the play but also composed the music and directed the actors—several of whom have performed in other Flagstaff Arts Music and Education (FAME) productions such as Chicago and Heathers. This event combines the wonderful history of the region with a passion that’s sure to make this show a one of a kind.

Stay tuned for a more in-depth feature on Ryan and Hardy Girls: the Musical next Sunday, but for now, get your tickets. The play will be performed at the Museum of Northern Arizona in Branigar Hall on July 29 and 30 at 7:30 p.m. An additional performance will be held at 2 p.m. on July 31. Tickets are available at the door or online at Eventbrite.com; just search Hardy Girls the Musical. Price for general admission starts at $10.00.