Theatrikos Theater Company kicked off their 2023 season with a doozy of a play, one wrestling with the idea of marriage, relationship dynamics and gender.

It’s a play that may leave you thinking about it for some time after the curtains have closed, letting you re-ponder those past, failed relationships that haunt you as you flip through the channels and channels of talking heads, each yelling at each other about the culture war.

All the while, the play largely stays light enough to grant you the occasional chuckle to break the tension, especially as the Victorian characters embrace the occasional piece of profanity.

Indeed, director Bob Yowell said he has been thinking of the play as an “intellectuel comedy,” seeking to get the audience thinking but also to have a pleasant time.

“A Doll’s House, Part 2,” written in 2017 by playwright Lucas Hnath follows up on the 1879 play by Danish playwright Henrik Ibsen, A Doll’s House.

In “Part 2,” the protagonist of both plays, Nora—played here by Linda Sutera—walks through the door she departed from 15 years prior, when, at the end of part one, she left her husband and seven children.

As it begins, exactly why Nora has come back after 15 years and whether she will stay, is something only she knows.

But her sudden visit will undoubtedly impact the three characters she encounters: Anna-Marie, the nanny who raised Nora’s children after she left, played by Nichole Katz; Torvold, the husband she left played by Tony Sutra; and Emmy, one of the children Nora left behind who has since grown into a young woman played by Karly Moyers.

While “Part 2” follows on Ibsen’s 1879 production, the play stands on its own and ponders different questions than that of Ibsen’s original.

The first play focuses more on the very real way that women were second-class citizens in Victorian times, banned from supporting themselves financially or conducting business transactions, thus binding them into unfulfilling marriages at best.

Given how much the institution of marriage has evolved since 1879, and given that Nora already walked out the door so many year prior, Hnath meanwhile focuses more on the personal dynamics within an individual relationship as opposed to the more societal focus of the original.

Since she left, Nora has prospered outside the institution of marriage, becoming a feminist author encouraging other women to follow her footsteps and seek freedom outside of the control of their husbands.

But everything is not so simple when those ideas fall out of the realm of the theoretical and Nora comes face to face with the husband and daughter she hasn’t seen in more than a decade, each with their own perspectives on marriage, love and the impact of her decision to leave.

In that way, the play becomes a sort of debate, characters verbally sparring and even moving pieces of the set across the stage like the pieces on a chess board.

Each character has the opportunity to challenge Nora while simultaneously being challenged by her: Torvold, who thought he knew someone so well only for him to realize that he may have never taken the effort to really know her, and forced to come to terms with an outside view of his own actions; Anna-Marie, who perhaps wanted more to life but embraced traditional values because her unprivileged class status meant a choice between wasting away in a factory or raising two generations of children who were not hers; and Emmy, who deeply wants the “normal” marriage she was able to see everywhere in society except at home after her mother left.

“So I think that these arguments are really rather interesting, and I think for the audience, you can pick and choose which way you want to, you want to swing,” director Yowell said.

“A Doll’s House, Part 2” finishes its run today at 2 p.m., so if the show isn’t already sold out, stop by the box office and enjoy the wonderfully unique extension of Ibsen’s classic, feminist play.