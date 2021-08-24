The heart of a Rez band: Alchemy on building a legacy, writing music and connecting with others

One of the things he said he’s emphasized as the veteran musician of the group is the importance of having recordings to show for their hard work.

“It cements the start of what I hope to be a legacy,” he said. “When I was growing up, there were a lot of demos just floating around, nothing really officially in print, and so that's what I wanted for the guys, something with our name on it.”

And everyone is on the same page regarding their ambitions and dedication to the band’s success.

“It's really good to see people push their limits in the band, that’s what I see in every single one of us,” Zah said. “Dennis is a lot more involved in the songwriting, Ryan’s picking up more on the stuff that we’re all doing together, Maui’s doing different vocal styles, even Bronson’s approach to lead guitar work [has evolved]. Everyone has something they enjoy doing. We all get to try something new and we get to share it together.”

The tight-knit group isn’t afraid to let each other know if they don’t agree with something and will quickly work together to find a better alternative. This collaborative environment allows for room to experiment with melodic phrases between breakdowns and different time signatures during the songwriting process.