The heart of a Rez band: Alchemy on building a legacy, writing music and connecting with others

As an incubator of musicians and other creatives, northern Arizona has seen it all. Prolific hip-hop projects, danceable jazz fusion, classic rock cover bands and bluegrass make up the familiar soundtrack of Flagstaff’s downtown patios, but it’s the sounds of metal that reign throughout the Navajo Nation to the northeast of town.
Alchemy, a metal band based out of Pinon, Arizona, stands out among the crowd as a result of their dedication to high energy performances. The band was founded in 2017 by drummer Chase Zah and is rounded out by his dad, Bronson Yazzie, on guitar along with bassist Dennis Mike Jr., guitarist Ryan Yazzie and vocalist Malcolm “Maui” Katoney.
Katoney said he draws a lot of influence from Jim Morrison of the Doors when it comes to leaving a lasting impression. He recalled some of the local shows he would attend as a high schooler where the stage presence of some groups left much to be desired.
“I'm paying 10 bucks, I want to see a show, but those guys would be on stage and they’d be like animatronics from f------ Chuck E. Cheese,” he said with a laugh. “I always thought it would be cool to see somebody just jumping up and down, you know, using the stage. That’s what really makes me feel good about performing and being a front man.”
When it came to recording their self-titled debut, the band wanted to translate the energy of their live shows into a format that would live beyond those performances. They embraced the do-it-yourself ethos to record multiple takes at Zah’s house, eventually capturing something that they felt was representative enough of the band during those first years.
At the same time, Alchemy worked with promoter Randall Hoskie of Rancid Savage Productions to book shows at venues like the Juggernauts in Gallup, New Mexico, and the Dungeon in Many Farms, Arizona, as they built up a fan base and connections with fellow Diné metal bands. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic forced them and musicians around the world to turn inward as tours were abruptly cancelled to slow the spread of the virus.
The band sent their final files to Alex Begay in Phoenix for mixing and mastering during the early days of pandemic lockdown and released Alchemy in October of 2020.
“We're totally different people now compared to when we recorded it,” Zah said. “To me, it’s something to look back on and say, ‘Yeah, just a couple of crazy Indians from the Rez pulled off something like this.’ Just shows you can do whatever you want if you put your mind to it.”
The debut, made up of 12 frenetic tracks, solidifies the band as a force to be reckoned with and they have already written more than a dozen songs to consider for a follow-up album. Alchemy has no plans of slowing down, pandemic or not.
“If the shutdowns come back, we're not going to have anything get in our way because we learned right away that we have to stay active regardless of what's going on around us,” Bronson Yazzie said. “So if we have to go back into this whole shutdown thing it's going to suck, but at least we'll have a backup plan, just writing music, recording. We're not going to have any excuses, that's for sure.”
One of the things he said he’s emphasized as the veteran musician of the group is the importance of having recordings to show for their hard work.
“It cements the start of what I hope to be a legacy,” he said. “When I was growing up, there were a lot of demos just floating around, nothing really officially in print, and so that's what I wanted for the guys, something with our name on it.”
And everyone is on the same page regarding their ambitions and dedication to the band’s success.
“It's really good to see people push their limits in the band, that’s what I see in every single one of us,” Zah said. “Dennis is a lot more involved in the songwriting, Ryan’s picking up more on the stuff that we’re all doing together, Maui’s doing different vocal styles, even Bronson’s approach to lead guitar work [has evolved]. Everyone has something they enjoy doing. We all get to try something new and we get to share it together.”
The tight-knit group isn’t afraid to let each other know if they don’t agree with something and will quickly work together to find a better alternative. This collaborative environment allows for room to experiment with melodic phrases between breakdowns and different time signatures during the songwriting process.
“It usually starts with a riff, you hear something in your head almost like seeing the image before it's even drawn in a way,” Ryan Yazzie said. “That's how the majority of our music starts, and we build on top of it. Eventually you see how it turns out.”
Mike recalled advice a friend’s dad gave him about the role bassists play.
“He said that as a bass player you’re playing rhythm — basically, you just be a slave to the song, do what's better for the song, not what's better for you,” he said. “So I kind of took that to heart. I could probably do more intricate stuff, but then you lose a lot of the backbone of the song.”
Taking inspiration from Metallica’s Jason Newsted, Mike’s bass lines come in heavy and consistent as he supports the rest of the band through the peaks and valleys of Alchemy’s 12 tracks. Zah’s drumming carries the overarching story along at a brisk pace deserving of focused listening while the guitars dance across the speakers and Katoney’s vocals take on dark spoken word to emotive screams and growling poetry.
More than simply capturing a moment in time for the Navajo Nation’s metal scene, Alchemy has provided an opportunity for growth within the members’ personal and creative lives.
“I didn't pick up my bass or guitar for five years until about a year before I joined these guys,” Mike said. “Now I'm practicing every day and trying to learn new skills, it’s reigniting that fire again, bringing the passion back.”
Ryan Yazzie rediscovered his motivation through the support of Alchemy too, learning how to take care of and use his guitar in different ways as well as working on other projects such as helping to build a frame for their stage backdrop and digitizing the band’s flourishing A logo.
“If it's not one thing, I'm always trying to do something else,” he said.
Having the band as a creative outlet has been more important than ever this past year as mental health suffered in the face of uncertainty and depressive episodes became more frequent for some.
For Katoney, it gave him purpose and a renewed sense of self following a suicide attempt before he had joined the band.
“Going to practice and screaming, you know, it’s therapeutic,” he said. “When I was going through my depression, nobody was there so music was a lot to me. I like how angry [Alchemy’s] music is and how much I can really express myself. I want to reach out to those people who are also going through some turmoil. The greatest art is made from pain, so that's how I try to use it.”
Visit www.alchemymetal.net to learn more or stream the self-titled debut on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music or YouTube.