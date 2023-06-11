Next weekend, the Flagstaff Folk Festival is rockin’ and rollin’ into the Museum Club to celebrate its 21st year with a legal beer and two days of great music. With more than 50 acts across three stages, the festival promises to showcase an abundance of talent from Americana, roots, Celtic and alternative singer-songwriters from northern Arizona and beyond.

Presented by the Flagstaff Friends of Traditional Folk Music, a nonprofit that promotes and preserves bluegrass and folk music for the benefit of the community, the festival serves as one of Flagstaff’s most reliable music events, and for Rod Robinson, the festival coordinator, it’s a testament to the passion of volunteers and the quality of the music.

“This is a milestone in the world of high-priced, high-powered concert events,” he said, “where a volunteer-run event can keep making space for musicians with local flavor and content.”

And the variety of that musical flavor is apparent when looking at the lineup for the weekend.

Starting at 9:30 a.m. on June 17, artists on all three stages will kick off the Folk Festival with a creative bang. Among the artists on the first day are The Carbonics, a local folk rock band founded by artist Bryan David Griffith, The Lindells, a husband-and-wife duo that specializes in post-apocalyptic folk, and Robinson himself who will be performing some original folk music during his set. Aside from the music, there will also be workshops for aspiring artists and seasoned musicians alike from strumming and finger-picking techniques with Steph Kaiser to a songwriting workshop with Tom Carpenter.

The second day starts at the same time and will feature artists like country rockers Rhonda Jo and Shawn Royer and indie-folk artists like the Calhoun Family Band. Workshops will range from lectures on the history of peace and protest songs to lessons on licks, riffs and guitar solos.

Robinson says that he is very excited for new performances from a steel-drum band and a group sing event that all festival goers can participate in, but when looking to the future he sees potential for the Flagstaff Folk Festival to become more.

“I hope to get younger musicians and ethnically diverse content increased, so we can expand interest in the festival… That’s what I love about folk music: it presents content from many walks of life with the intention only to share the experience and love of music.”

The Flagstaff Folk Festival is turning 21 this year, but the organizers see a long future for the festival as they endeavor to live up to the standards that folk music aspires to. Robinson, who is still a relative newcomer to the festival coordinator gig, plans on sticking to it every step of the way.

“Let’s hope it keeps going for another 21 years,” he said.

If you would like to purchase tickets or learn more about the Flagstaff Folk Festival, visit their website at flagfolkfest.org.