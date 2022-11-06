The duality of John Craigie: An emotional balancing act lies at the heart of the singer-songwriter’s cross-genre appeal

“I think I was a sailor in a past life,” John Craigie says.

The singer-songwriter is hours from performing a sold-out show in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the sea is on his mind.

“Water has always been a very deep and rich part of my inspiration and writing,” Craigie says. “I like to be by the water; it’s hard for me when I get into those land-locked states. Sometimes I stress a little bit until I know the ocean’s coming soon.”

Craigie, a Southern California kid who matured into a folk Americana troubadour, has lived up and down the West Coast, and his newest album “Mermaid Salt” is, pardon the expression, awash with his kinship with water.

“You were born in a tidal wave / And thrown out to sea,” Craigie sings. Songs “Drown Me” and “Street Mermaid” further the idea with his vintage richness. But for every bright beach morning in Craigie’s world, there is a blazing prairie sunset.

“Man, it’s a slow burn when you come in out of the rain,” Craigie sings on “Perseids”. His folk fable “Helena” features the refrain “light it up, son,” and on “50/50”, he professes “I don’t care if we burn up / I know the fire will be great.” It’s an elemental balance he says is borne from his upbringing.

“You get to really feel those juxtapositions growing up in California and Oregon,” Craigie says. “The opposites are important.”

That same duality can define him as a performer. His studio efforts are often serious and romantic and sometimes irrepressibly sad. Studio Craigie alone can sate a thirsty soul, and he lyrically reminds of Leonard Cohen’s sensuality or Bruce Springsteen’s restlessness.

But on-stage Craigie, the version Flagstaff will see up close this week is its own brand of magic. His shows can be miniature miracles, buoyed by his talent for storytelling. See live albums “Opening for Steinbeck” or “Capricorn In Retrograde… Just Kidding” for the vulnerable silliness that has drawn comparisons to folk legend John Prine and comedian Mitch Hedberg. Craigie has a natural knack for drawing a laugh and then following it up with a self-aware vulnerability that enriches his songs.

“A lot of my storytelling stems from childhood being the funny guy at school,” Craigie says. “I wasn’t a physical comedian or the guy who fell over or was squirting milk out of my nose. I was more of an observational comedian. I went to Catholic school, so at lunch, I’d be like, ‘What was the deal with that Moses story? He was over here at the burning bush, like what?’ That was kind of my technique.”

It’s a disarming juxtaposition that perhaps explains one reason why Craigie has, to a certain extent, stayed a treasured word-of-mouth secret to fans.

“Every night at my show, I know that someone was dragged there by a friend,” he jokes. “[Singer-songwriter] is a really weird genre, right?” Craigie says. “If you like reggae, you can say you will probably like a reggae band even if they’re not the best in the world. But if you say you like singer-songwriter or Americana music, and I say, ‘Hey, do you want to go see a guy play guitar and sing?’ That’s just so broad. And the chance of it sucking is so much higher.”

But at the same time, he says, that accessibility can be powerful to the right audience. After all, everyone has heard A Guy With A Guitar.

“What’s cool about it, [you] can really reach somebody across genres. I’ve experienced that — people who like metal or punk are at my shows. You can really reach somebody with that power if you happen to sing the right song about what they’re going through.”

So much can rely on the room. Is it a drunk crowd? Young? How attentive are they? Craigie’s job is to find out and adjust accordingly, and often, it doesn’t take long for the answers to reveal themselves.

“It’s a really cool and tenuous moment for that first song,” Craigie says. “Drunk people like to woo. You can always tell when you mention a city name or a band name, those are woo points for drunk people. ‘He said this word, I’ve heard of that!’ Whereas a sober person is like, ‘Oh, Pittsburgh. Cool.’”

It all comes down to that dance, that give-and-take that begins the second he takes the stage, when if he doesn’t become a sailor he at least becomes a captain, picking his way through the water to find a passage for those looking; for yearners and dreamers, for some just merely curious or, yes, for others dragged there by a friend, to laugh a lot, cry a little and simply ride the wave.

John Craigie performs on his Keep It Warm Tour 2022 with Anna Moss at the Coconino Center for the Arts on Nov. 11. A portion of ticket sales will go to Waste Not, an Arizona nonprofit dedicated to sustainable food systems.