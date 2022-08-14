The best band you’ve never heard of: The Chameleons' frontman, Mark Burgess, opens up about finding his place in the history of rock

There's a chance that The Chameleons, a Post-punk group fronted by singer/songwriter Mark Burgess, are the best band you've never heard of.

While this point—like most things in music—is arguable, what's not open for debate is their influence, not just on their eighties-era contemporaries but on many of today's biggest bands, most of which everyone's heard of.

The Killers, The Verve, The National, Moby, Interpol—each of them cite The Chameleons as a powerful influence on their music, and all it takes is a few minutes and a Spotify account to verify that contention. One can absolutely hear The Killers' “Read My Mind” in The Chameleons' “Silence Sea and Sky”, for instance, and “Smile Like You Mean It” would fit perfectly on any of The Chameleons' first three albums.

In 2018, Oasis singer Noel Gallagher devoted an Instagram post to the influence The Chameleons' album “Strange Times” had on him, telling his followers that he felt compelled to share his love, and that “I can hear ME in it everywhere!”

Rock ‘n’ roll artists aren't generally known for their small egos, especially when those artists are aware of their influence with other artists, but after spending a refreshing hour or so with Mark Burgess, who is in the midst an American acoustic tour, it's obvious that influence doesn't always equal ego.

For The Chameleons, it's always been about the music, and for Burgess in particular, that fascination began almost as early as he can remember:

“I've been listening to music my whole life,” he said, “I started at the age of three with Beatles. I mean, I remember Beatlemania very well, because it had such an impact on me personally, even at that age. I was so fortunate that my first show, my first real concert that I went to with my own money and bought a ticket to, was T-Rex in, like, 1972. Then I saw Queen as a support band for Mott the Hoople, and I saw Roxy Music with Brian Eno in the band. I was really fortunate.”

Although he's spent the majority of his life writing and performing songs, Burgess doesn't see himself or his bandmates as rock ‘n’ rollers. To him, the last real rock ‘n’ roll band broke up in 1978, when the Sex Pistols split.

“I think the last rock ‘n’ roll band was the Sex Pistols because I think rock ‘n’ roll was really, chiefly about stirring the pot and giving youthful rebellion a voice and an identity, and I think that kind of ended with the Pistols,” he said, “then you had Post-punk which was something else that came out of it, so I don't regard The Chameleons as a rock ‘n’ roll band in that regard.”

According to Burgess, the Post-punk and early New Wave bands “were building on something completely different. Just as rock ‘n’ roll built on that first burst of rebelliousness that came with the late fifties, when people were ripping up cinema seats and gyrating their hips and being outrageous, it went through a series of phases that kind of explored those barriers, and the last of those was really was glamour,” he said.

When rock “pushed the barrier of sexuality—when Bowie comes out and says he's bisexual—that was the last frontier; gender and the androgynous aspects of our culture. And then the Pistols came along and just completely took all of it about as far as you could go.”

That's when music became more introspective, Burgess explained, and while punk rock was about “just doing it,” regardless of whether you could play an instrument, Post-punk was more about reflection and about building something, rather than tearing it down, and that requires, Burgess said, more than a passing familiarity with a guitar or bass.

“That's why we stood out a little bit,” he said, “because we were a bit more discerning about our approach, and the two guitar players in the band were very, very good. It's not like a lot of the bands that just got into punk and then picked up an instrument. That gave us a wider dynamic.”

The Chameleons released three classic albums before splitting up in 1987. They re-formed in 2000, and released another three albums, disbanding for good in 2003. Burgess's current tour includes original bandmate Reg Smithies, along with newcomer to America, Stephen Rice.

When asked about what American audiences can expect from the band, Burgess, a man, who, by his own account, is an outsider, finally opens up.

He said, “My goal really is to have them walk out of there saying to themselves, you know, it's been—at the very least—a very, very long time since I've experienced anything like that, and that's the kind of reaction we've had. People telling me that they needed what we gave them that night. They needed it for their soul, they've been inspired by it, they've been deeply moved to tears by it, and those are the reactions that we've consistently had, all the way through on this tour. The majority of people that have attended these shows have gone away knowing that they've experienced something very, very special that may never be repeated. I've been very, very humbled by these reactions that I've had, and it's made me aware that what we're doing here is more than a bread and butter tool. If we're making people feel these emotions to that depth and that level of profundity, then what we're doing here is extremely important.”

Although he was shy about admitting the level of importance The Chameleons may have had in the history of popular music, Mark Burgess wasn't at all hesitant when speaking to the folks of Flagstaff looking for something to do on a Wednesday evening.

“Even if you're not that familiar with The Chameleons,” he said, “come down and listen. You might just find something that you didn't even know you were looking for. You might find something inspirational in it, and you know, I don't say that lightly. I say that on the back of the feedback that I've had from all of the other people right across America, from Dallas, through North Carolina, to Philadelphia, New York, Boston and across the Midwest. It's something cool. Come and have a listen. You just might experience something special.”

If you go...

Date: August 17, 2022

Time: 7:30 - 10 p.m.

Location: Annex Cocktail Lounge at 50 S. San Francisco St.

Cost: $25 per person