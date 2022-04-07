Stilts, bubbles and snakes: Vortifest Music Festival & Experience takes “experience” to a new level

When you imagine an outdoor music festival, a few fan favorites might come to mind. Maybe the Coachella desert, hot, rigid with flower crowns and bohemian fringe. Or maybe, the Country Thunder grass field, filled to the brim with cowboy hats, boots and daisy dukes. Instead, I challenge you to imagine a music festival at Airport Mesa, with a stage surrounded by Sedona red rocks, lawn seating and a semi-circle of food trucks and vendors, with flowy pants, baseball caps and everything in between.

Vortifest Music Festival & Experience was an elevated music experience with phenomenal 360 views on a beautiful, sunny day in Sedona.

The festival started a year ago, with Vortifest 2021 headlining with around four musical acts. This year, the event had around seven musical guests, an addition of more than 40 artisan vendors, food trucks and an overall bigger and better event than the year prior.

With brand new musical acts like Covenhoven, The Stakes, Red Light Cameras, Sci-fi Country and Rivers Run Wild, the stage played host to a myriad of genres, energies and performances throughout. While squeezing as much music as they could into short 45 minutes sets, each group played their heart out.

To start the show, Covenhoven’s Joel Van Horne began with a classic singer-songwriter set, filled with enchanting melodies and melodic riffs. Rivers Run Wild slowed the stage down with a Lumineers-esque folk vibe. Sci-Fi Country brought us into the past with a catchy tune about time machines. Red Light Cameras brought energy to the stage with a powerful and mesmerizing frontwoman.The Stakes integrated hip-hop and rock, creating a mosh pit of energy near the front of the stage. Finally, decker. hit the stage as the sun set behind the red rock mountains, with neon lights and high energy. To finish the night off came XIXA with an explosive finale.

“Experience” was a part of the Vortifest name for a reason. The Sedona event brought together an unlikely group of people. Trippy hippies with tie-dye tops and flowy bell bottoms, middle-aged parents with children dressed in GAP, a woman dancing on stilts with a sparkling disco ball-inspired suit and shirtless men with giant cowboy hats were all part of the audience. If Vortifest had a runway, there would be a fashion lineup pulled straight from 1969 Woodstock, modern Pinterest music festival attire and outfits plucked from a futuristic planet I’ve never heard of. From feathers to baseball hats, there was a little bit of everything at Vortifest.

The main stage sat at the edge of the venue, with a grass lawn separated by a center sidewalk and dancefloor. Blankets and fold-up chairs were peppered across the lawn, filling up as the night went on. To the right of the stage was an exclusive VIP zone, which had comfortable couches and chairs, plus free beer tokens and dinner served near the middle of the evening. Beyond the VIP area, general admission had ample space to lay across the lawn with trees for shade or congregate at the front of the stage when music began.

This year’s Vortifest also had a vendor village, where a farmer’s market-like setup made for a varied shopping experience. From essential oils, CBD rollers, beverages, candles, wine tasting, yoga, informational booths and live animals, there was much for people to see and do. A semi-circle of food trucks completed the festival scape.

The energy was high, and just like The Stakes’ motto there was “good people and good music.” To the left of the stage under a tree, there was a man doing a private magic show for two kids, during some of the musical acts, a girl in the audience blew bubbles onto the stage. Walking back from the bathroom, there was a booth in which people could dance as part of a “silent disco.” Live ponies and snakes lived near the vendor village, the sound of bells and wind chimes occasionally passed by and children danced and hula hooped.

The Vortifest Experience was an experience for sure, and I can’t wait to head back in 2023.

