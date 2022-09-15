Review: Dustin Lynch brings the party to the pines

In my experience, concerts tend to follow the same pattern: a high energy song to start followed by an even blend of older classics and newer releases and finished with the artist’s most popular song.

Lather. Rinse. Repeat.

This reliable makeup is especially true when it comes to country concerts which are built upon a tradition of stool-sitting guitar players and fast-paced fiddlers. But, every once in awhile there’s an artist who attempts to break that mold and try something new, and last Friday night at the Pepsi Amphitheater, country music hit maker Dustin Lynch did just that.

The evening started with an acoustic performance by Adam Sanders, an up-and-coming songwriter whose church-choir voice calls back to Hank Williams. Despite his band being away, he roused the crowd with renditions of a variety of songs including Cole Swindell’s “You Ain’t Worth the Whiskey,” which Sanders co-wrote, and “Burning Roses,” an original song that unexpectedly turned into a country-infused rendition of “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls. This acknowledgement of the versatility of certain chord progressions would become a recurring theme throughout the night.

After Sanders left the stage, the crowd was buzzed–in more ways than one–and despite having to wait for a solid 25-30 minutes before the Lynch portion of the show began, the artist and his posse proved that they were worth the wait.

The show began with the Beastie Boys’s “Fight for Your Right” blasting from the speakers as a stagehand filled a giant, multi-tubed beer bong with Bud Lite. The members of Lynch’s band jumped on stage and hyped up the crowd by draining the bong and throwing beaded necklaces into the audience like it was Mardi Gras, and after much anticipation, Lynch jumped on the stage to the sound of “Ridin’ Roads.”

I was surprised by how similar the live song sounded to the produced version that you might find on Spotify or Apple Music. That’s always something I look for as an audience member, but Lynch certainly did not disappoint in that regard nor did he disappoint as a showman.

After that first song, he pulled a young man named AJ from the crowd and shoved a beer helmet on him. Lynch proceeded to guide the audience in a “chug” chant until the two cans on either side of the helmet were drained.

This served as an invitation to the rowdy fans in the pit that participation was expected at a Dustin Lynch concert.

Going forward, Lynch knocked out a couple of personal favorites from “Where It’s At” and “Mindreader” to “Seein’ Red” and his debut, “Cowboys and Angels” during which he paid tribute to the people, who, he said, “are the real cowboys and angels: those who serve. The doctors, nurses and men and women overseas and at home.”

This was certainly one of the highlights from the night, but after his touching performance, he left the stage and wandered into the crowd to the tune of “Good Girl,” and this is where things began to depart from tradition.

As the band played “Good Girl,” Lynch guided them into playing Green Day’s “When I Come Around” and “Darius Rucker’s “Wagon Wheel” for a little bit. I knew that some bands play other artists’ music, but this was the first time I had seen an artist morph their own song into something else using the same melodies, with Sanders in the opening act and now, Lynch.

As the crowd jammed to the versatile vamp, Lynch picked out four fans to participate in a game of beer pong on stage. The concert was evolving into a real life party. All they needed now was some Vanessa Carlton and Miley Cyrus, and that’s just what they received. The pianist started playing the delightful intro to Carlton’s meme-worthy classic “A Thousand Miles,” and the crowd roared. When the four beer pongers got on stage, Lynch performed “Party in the U.S.A.” with them karaoke-style, and they got to playing their game.

After a winner was declared in the game of beer pong, Lynch got back to singing his own stuff and finished out the night with “Small Town Boy” and his newest song “Thinking ‘Bout You.”

By the end of the night, I was laughing, singing and dancing despite my surprise and because of it. I felt like I was at a giant house party with Dustin Lynch as the host, and while I'm certain that there will be many concerts after this one, this will always be the one that showed me what concerts can be capable of.

I'd recommend seeing Dustin Lynch live to anybody who likes having a good time, and if you're really into country, shell out a little bit for tickets in the pit. You may just find yourself on stage playing beer pong.