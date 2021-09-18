Pickin' in the Pines returns

“Our workshops are a big part of Pickin’ in the Pines because our festival is based so much on music, learning music and jamming with others,” Gomora said. “That’s what bluegrass music is – having fun and playing with others on all different levels.”

Along with the workshops was another fan favorite annual activity, the band contest. Gomora said some of the bands who have won the band contest in the past have gone on to win other contests and some have even returned to the Pickin’ in the Pines festival years later to play on the main stage. The band contest gives up-and-coming bands a chance to show off their skills and play for an audience.

A bucket list-worthy festival

The annual three-day festival brought many musicians to Arizona for the first time. Artist Amanda Cook said her group had never been to the state of Arizona before and always wanted to play at the festival. Fred Kosak of Stillhouse Junkies said Pickin’ in the Pines was also on their band bucket list.