Orpheum, Theatrikos, FMT to require proof of vaccination

Flagstaff’s Orpheum Theater, Theatrikos Theater Company, Flagstaff Music Theatre and a slew of other venues across the state will require patrons to show proof of vaccination and wear masks during all events starting next month.
In a letter published Wednesday, more than a dozen Arizona venues announced the collaborative COVID-19 policy.
Under the new policy, patrons must show proof of that they are fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated means the performance date must be at least 14 days after the second dose of an FDA- or WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccine or at least 14 days after a single-dose vaccine. Alternatively, attendees can provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the performance.
“In theatre we live by the adage, ‘The show must go on.’ But more importantly than that is the health and welfare of our Flagstaff community,” Theatrikos safety coordinator Issi Rayner-Fried said. “As a public venue, we take our responsibility to our community very seriously.”
The new requirements are set to begin Sept. 20. Phoenix's Celebrity Theatre, Crescent Ballroom, The Marquee Theatre, The Rebel Lounge and numerous others also signed onto the statement, signaling their commitment to the unified policy.
A statement from The Orpheum noted they’re still working through the logistics of the verification process and more information will be shared in the coming days on their website and social media.
The news comes days after venues announced that guests will be required wear to masks while attending any event starting Aug. 29. Staff will also be masked.
“It’s the best way to continue and to keep our Flagstaff homes safe,” Orpheum general manager Susan Walter said.
Theatrikos and Flagstaff Music Theatre’s have maintained similar requirements. Theatrikos maintained a mask mandate and social distancing policies for all shows since reopening in August, including keeping an empty seat between groups to maintain enough space.
The show’s cast and crew must also provide proof of vaccination and will be required to wear masks backstage and during rehearsals. They will be permitted to remove the masks for performances.
Concessions will remain closed.
“With these safety protocols in place and recognizing the high vaccination rates among Flagstaff’s theatre audience, Theatrikos continues to make safety our priority,” Terri Brenneman, president of the Theatrikos Board of Directors said. “As we gradually reopen, Theatrikos, Orpheum and Flagstaff Music Theatre are all committed to keeping our cast and crew and audience as safe as possible in these tumultuous times. We’re eager to welcome our patrons and many fans back to the magic of live theatre.”
Bree Burkitt is the editor of Flag Live! Reach her at bburkitt@azdailysun.com.