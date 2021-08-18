Orpheum, Theatrikos, FMT to require proof of vaccination

Flagstaff’s Orpheum Theater, Theatrikos Theater Company, Flagstaff Music Theatre and a slew of other venues across the state will require patrons to show proof of vaccination and wear masks during all events starting next month.

In a letter published Wednesday, more than a dozen Arizona venues announced the collaborative COVID-19 policy.

Under the new policy, patrons must show proof of that they are fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated means the performance date must be at least 14 days after the second dose of an FDA- or WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccine or at least 14 days after a single-dose vaccine. Alternatively, attendees can provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the performance.

“In theatre we live by the adage, ‘The show must go on.’ But more importantly than that is the health and welfare of our Flagstaff community,” Theatrikos safety coordinator Issi Rayner-Fried said. “As a public venue, we take our responsibility to our community very seriously.”

The new requirements are set to begin Sept. 20. Phoenix's Celebrity Theatre, Crescent Ballroom, The Marquee Theatre, The Rebel Lounge and numerous others also signed onto the statement, signaling their commitment to the unified policy.